ANCA Eastern Region to host grassroots seminar in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA ER) will host its Eastern Region Grassroots Seminar from March 20-22, 2026, in Watertown, Massachusetts, bringing together new and experienced activists for a weekend of strategic organizing, skill-building and grassroots advocacy.

Registration for the ANCA Eastern Region Grassroots Seminar is open to all new and returning ANCA ER activists, regardless of experience level. Interested participants are encouraged to register by March 5, 2026, by completing the seminar registration form available at er.anca.org/seminar. All registrants will be subject to an approval process, and approved participants will receive additional logistical details in the weeks leading up to the event.

Held under the theme “Reignite. Reengage. Reactivate.” — the seminar is designed to strengthen grassroots advocacy across Armenian communities throughout the Eastern Region. Participants will engage in actionable discussions and interactive workshops focused on advancing the Armenian Cause at the state and local levels, while building sustainable community mobilization efforts.

The weekend-long seminar will provide attendees with concrete tools and strategies to effectively engage elected officials, build local influence and activate community networks in meaningful and lasting ways. With a strong emphasis on practical implementation, the program aims to empower activists to translate advocacy into measurable impact.

Programming will take place over three days, with Friday serving as an arrival and networking day, followed by a full day of Grassroots Seminar programming on Saturday and additional activities on Sunday morning and early afternoon prior to participant departures. An outline of the weekend itinerary is available through the seminar registration form.

ANCA ER looks forward to convening activists from across the Eastern Region for a weekend dedicated to reenergizing engagement, reactivating grassroots networks and strengthening collective advocacy efforts.

For questions or additional information, please contact ancaer@anca.org.