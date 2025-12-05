Boston’s Armenian Heritage Park announces 2026 benefit gala date

Save the date!

Celebrating Contributions of Our Nation’s Immigrants!, the third benefit gala of Armenian Heritage Park, will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the InterContinental Hotel, Boston. Funds raised will fully endow the Fund for the Care and Maintenance of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway.

The 2026 Honoree will be announced in the new year. Past Honorees include Dr. Noubar Afeyan (2019), founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, and Stephen Kurkjian (2023), three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for The Boston Globe.

Event details are forthcoming.