Hamazkayin hosts children’s event with author Marine Jarchafjian

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, families, children and community leaders gathered for an afternoon of storytelling and cultural connection centered on Marine Jarchafjian’s children’s book, Maral and her Father in Artsakh. The event was organized by the Hamazkayin Western Region Literary Groups “Nor Shounch” Youth Committee and hosted by the Armenian Relief Society.

Jarchafjian read passages from Maral and Her Father in Artsakh, based on the true story of a young girl in Martuni, Artsakh. Following the reading, children participated in an art activity painting Tatik-Papik statues, deepening their connection to Armenian culture and tradition.

The Hamazkayin Western Region invited Jarchafjian not only to share stories from Artsakh but also to present the mission and ongoing work of Lorik Humanitarian Fund. In a touching show of solidarity, they contributed $600 to the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund «Ազնավուր Սաղյան» Կրթաթոշակի Հիմնադրամ, established in honor of Martuni’s late mayor, Aznavour Saghyan.

Thanks to families who purchased copies of Maral and Her Father in Artsakh, an additional $250 was raised, bringing the total impact from the event to $850 in support of scholarships for students from Artsakh.

Maral and Her Father in Artsakh has already reached readers around the world and continues to shine a light on the daily life, heritage and resilience of children from Artsakh. The book is dedicated to the city of Martuni and its late mayor, Aznavour Saghyan, who gave his life in defense of the Armenian nation on Sept. 19, 2023.

The book is available online at ArtsakhShop.com and in local bookstores throughout Los Angeles and Armenia. All proceeds support the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund, helping students from Artsakh pursue higher education.

About the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund

Established under Lorik Humanitarian Fund, the scholarship fund supports the education of young people from Artsakh while honoring the legacy, courage and service of Martuni Mayor Aznavour Saghyan.

About Lorik Humanitarian Fund

Lorik Humanitarian Fund is a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing housing, education and cultural preservation initiatives for families displaced from Artsakh.

About Amaras Imports/ArtsakhShop

Amaras Imports operates ArtsakhShop.com, offering Armenian-made products and cultural items, with proceeds supporting humanitarian and cultural preservation efforts through Lorik Humanitarian Fund.

