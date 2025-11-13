Knights of Vartan’s Tabibian Family Scholarship empowers STEM education in Armenia

YEREVAN —The Knights of Vartan’s Tabibian Family Scholarship has supported a total of 16 students since 2023, providing full one-year scholarships to students at Yerevan State University and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The scholarships focus on students pursuing degrees in science, technology and engineering, with recipients including youth from across Armenia and refugees from Artsakh.

Since the 1990s, Knights of Vartan Inc. has partnered with these universities to provide scholarships to talented students based on both academic excellence and financial need. Over the decades, more than 340 students have benefited from this partnership. Building on this legacy, the Tabibian Family Scholarship was launched in 2023 to further expand educational opportunities for Armenia’s next generation of innovators and engineers.

Dr. Tabibian’s vision was not only to enable students to pursue higher education in science and technology but also to strengthen Armenia’s future in these essential fields. His family has committed $1 million over a five-year period, beginning in 2022, to the Knights of Vartan Inc. The annual yield from this fund provides scholarships to students in STEM fields at both universities. Preference is given to students who demonstrate strong academic performance and a commitment to remain and work in Armenia after graduation.

Growing up in Lebanon, Dr. Tabibian developed a desire to help talented youth who might otherwise abandon their education in favor of early employment. His lifelong commitment has now become a meaningful opportunity for many young Armenians to pursue their dreams.

Each spring, scholarship announcements are distributed, with selections finalized by September. During the “Back to the Homeland” annual trip, the Knights of Vartan delegation personally meets with scholarship recipients and presents their certificates. This year, all five Yerevan State University (YSU) recipients expressed their gratitude in fluent English, highlighting their appreciation for the organization and the donor’s generosity.

Recipient Gevorg Nersisyan, a student at YSU, shared: “I express my profound gratitude to the Knights of Vardan organization and Dr. Tabibyan and his family for their support. Your financial sponsorship enabled me to continue my master’s studies and acquire new, deeper knowledge. Your support also represents a responsibility for me. I aspire to become a skilled professional so that I may contribute to the strengthening and prosperity of my country, especially the flourishing of my place of birth.”

Knights of Vartan Inc. remains deeply committed to continuing and expanding the scholarship program in the years ahead, ensuring that more students have access to the education and opportunities they deserve.

The Knights of Vartan Inc., founded in Philadelphia in 1916, is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It is based in the United States with 22 local chapters supporting Armenian causes worldwide.

For more information about the Knights of Vartan, please visit https://kofv.org/.

Text and photos by Gohar Palyan unless otherwise noted.