Celebrate the season at ACEC’s 2nd Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

Guest ContributorNovember 4, 2025Last Updated: November 4, 2025
Images from last year's Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market at the ACEC

Watertown, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) is excited to announce the return of its Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market, taking place on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 47 Nichols Avenue. This festive, family-friendly celebration invites community members of all ages to kick off the holiday season with magic, music and meaningful moments.

From 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., visitors can explore a vibrant lineup of local small businesses and artisan vendors, offering a wide range of holiday gifts, seasonal home décor, handmade soaps and candles, specialty coffee, unique books and much more. The event celebrates the season’s best qualities — togetherness, generosity and community.

“This event is a celebration of both community and creativity,” said an ACEC planning committee representative. “It’s a chance to support local makers while sharing the warmth and joy of the season. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-a-kind gift or simply soaking in the festive cheer, the ACEC Holiday Market is the place to be. We’ll also have a special children’s corner to keep young ones entertained while you stroll through the booths.”

For more information, please visit www.acecwatertown.org. For inquiries, contact market@acecwatertown.org.

 

Event details:

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
Market Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m.
Special Visitor from the North Pole: 6:00 p.m.
Location: The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, Mass.
Details: Local small businesses and artisan vendors offering holiday gifts, seasonal home décor, handmade soaps and candles, specialty coffee, unique books and more.
Admission: Open to the public | Free parking available
Contact: market@acecwatertown.org

