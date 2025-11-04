Celebrate the season at ACEC’s 2nd Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

Watertown, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) is excited to announce the return of its Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market, taking place on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 47 Nichols Avenue. This festive, family-friendly celebration invites community members of all ages to kick off the holiday season with magic, music and meaningful moments.

From 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., visitors can explore a vibrant lineup of local small businesses and artisan vendors, offering a wide range of holiday gifts, seasonal home décor, handmade soaps and candles, specialty coffee, unique books and much more. The event celebrates the season’s best qualities — togetherness, generosity and community.

“This event is a celebration of both community and creativity,” said an ACEC planning committee representative. “It’s a chance to support local makers while sharing the warmth and joy of the season. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-a-kind gift or simply soaking in the festive cheer, the ACEC Holiday Market is the place to be. We’ll also have a special children’s corner to keep young ones entertained while you stroll through the booths.”

For more information, please visit www.acecwatertown.org. For inquiries, contact market@acecwatertown.org.

Event details:

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Market Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m.

Special Visitor from the North Pole: 6:00 p.m.

Location: The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, Mass.

Details: Local small businesses and artisan vendors offering holiday gifts, seasonal home décor, handmade soaps and candles, specialty coffee, unique books and more.

Admission: Open to the public | Free parking available

Contact: market@acecwatertown.org