ANCA opens applications for 2026 career services and youth empowerment programs in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has opened the applications for its diverse array of Washington, D.C., career services and pro-Armenian student advocacy programs as it gears up to welcome hundreds of youth to the nation’s capital throughout 2026.

“Our youth are the architects of our future — the most valuable asset to the success of any community,” said ANCA Program Director Michael Tatevossian. “Investing in their growth is not only about building careers for young Armenians, but shaping the leaders and trailblazers who will amplify our collective voice into a world that desperately needs to hear our message. Whether in the nation’s capital or beyond, these programs will help those who want to make a meaningful impact for themselves and our communities.”

ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program:

Recent university graduates are invited to apply to the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP), which helps secure permanent employment and professional internships in Washington, D.C., for young Armenian American professionals and students interested in careers in policy, politics and media. The CGP offers three months of free housing and enrichment seminars, connects participants with mentors and much more.

Winter 2026 session: January 12 to April 6; Application deadline is November 15, 2025

Spring 2026 session: April 13 to June 8; Application deadline is February 15, 2026

Fall 2026 session: September 7 to December 7; Application deadline is July 15, 2026

Learn more and apply at: https://anca.org/gateway

ANCA Semester-in-D.C. University Internship Programs

The Armenian National Committee of America is proud to introduce the expanded ANCA University Internship Program. Designed for students participating in university-affiliated Semester-in-Washington programs — including the University of California (UC)in D.C., USC in D.C., California State University (CSU) in D.C. and others — the program offers Legislative and Communications internships that provide meaningful experience in advocacy, communications and public policy in the nation’s capital.

The ANCA looks forward to working with participants to ensure their ANCA internship meets university requirements. The program accommodates different university schedules throughout the year.

Winter 2026 session application deadline: Thanksgiving Day — November 27, 2025.

Learn more and apply by visiting https://anca.org/universityinternship, find the ANCA on Handshake, or contact youth@anca.org. Students may also connect through their university career centers.

ANCA Rising Leaders

Offered in two sessions in March, the ANCA Rising Leaders is a four-day seminar in Washington, D.C., offering expert advice on careers in government, development and media. The program features the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day – a full day of Capitol Hill discussions with legislators and staff on ensuring the security and sovereignty of Armenia, demanding accountability for Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and securing Azerbaijan’s return of Armenian prisoners. The program is organized by the ANCA, in conjunction with the Armenian Youth Federation Eastern and Western U.S. Washington, D.C. area Armenian American high school seniors are also welcome to participate. ANCA group housing accommodations are available for youth 18 and over.

Rising Leaders Session 1: March 14 to 17, 2026

Rising Leaders Session 2: March 28 to 31, 2026



Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

Learn more and apply: https://anca.org/risingleaders/

ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship:

During the summer, the ANCA invites university students to participate in the Leo Sarkisian Internship – a six-week intensive program designed to give them the tools necessary to effectively advance issues of concern to the Armenian American community on the federal, state and local levels. The Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship runs parallel to this program.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Leo Sarkisian Internship – a landmark celebration of four decades of training the next generation of Armenian American leaders.

The 2026 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program Dates: June 15 to July 24, 2026

Learn more and apply at: http://anca.org/internship

Application deadline: March 31, 2026

ANCA Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy:

High school students aged 16 to 18 are invited to participate in the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy — a one-week, intensive program that brings a select group of high school students with proven community leadership experience to Washington, D.C. to learn more about the Armenian Cause and how our policy priorities are advanced within the framework of America’s federal government. High schoolers have two sessions to choose from:

Kasparian Summer Academy – Session 1: August 3 to August 7, 2026

Kasparian Summer Academy – Session 2: August 10 to August 14, 2026

Learn more and apply at: https://anca.org/summer

Application deadline: May 17, 2026

Junior high school class visits to the ANCA Washington, D.C. headquarters:

The ANCA welcomes hundreds of students from Armenian American junior high schools during their annual trip to the nation’s capital for an interactive discussion on the important role they can play in advocating for pro-Artsakh/Armenia priorities in their hometowns while offering an early introduction to Washington, D.C. career opportunities in policy, politics and media.

Schools interested in visiting the ANCA should email youth@anca.org or call (202) 775-1918.

For more information about these programs, visit anca.org/youth or email youth@anca.org or call (202) 775-1918.