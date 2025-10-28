ANCA endorses Abigail Spanberger for Virginia Governor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has endorsed former U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger in her campaign for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, citing her consistent and courageous leadership on Armenian American priorities during her three terms representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District from 2019 to 2025.

Spanberger earned consistent “A” ratings from the ANCA and multiple endorsements for re-election to Congress based on her unwavering advocacy for Armenia’s security and sovereignty, sanctions against Azerbaijan for its genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, support for the right of return of forcibly displaced Armenians, the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and strong U.S. reaffirmation and education about the Armenian Genocide.

“Former Congresswoman Spanberger has been a steadfast champion for the Armenian American community, especially in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a powerful voice for justice in the South Caucasus,” stated long-time ANCA leader Bedros Bandazian, from the Richmond area. “Her moral clarity, legislative leadership and willingness to speak truth to power on behalf of the Armenian people have earned her the trust and respect of our community. Her experience and principled leadership will be a valuable asset for all Virginians. We are proud to support her candidacy for Governor of Virginia.”

A partner to the Armenian American community

Throughout her time in Congress, Spanberger maintained close ties with Virginia’s Armenian American community. She participated in Armenian Genocide commemorations, regularly met with ANCA advocates and community leaders and attended the Richmond Armenian Food Festival. In April 2023, she reflected on one such gathering: “I represent many Armenian Americans who care deeply about the future of the Armenian people. Yesterday, we joined together to honor the lives of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide and recognize the continued violence and hatred against the Armenian community.”

From her earliest days in Congress, Spanberger signaled her commitment to Armenian issues. In April 2019, during her first term, she joined the Congressional Armenian Caucus. “Today, we remember the 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives during the #ArmenianGenocide,” she posted. “I joined the Congressional Armenian Caucus because I believe it’s vital to never forget how hate and bigotry have led to atrocities throughout history.”

Virginia ANCA advocates praised Spanberger’s accessibility, effectiveness and moral courage. “Abigail Spanberger didn’t wait for a crisis to care about Armenian issues — she was already listening, already engaged and already taking action,” said ANCA Virginia leader Sosy Bouroujian, who previously lived in Spanberger’s Congressional district. “She understands what’s at stake — from Artsakh to Richmond — and she delivers with principle and purpose.”

Alexandria, Va., ANCA leader Kate Nahapetian noted, “Rep. Spanberger stood shoulder to shoulder with our community at every critical moment — during the Genocide observances, during the blockade and in the face of genocidal ethnic cleansing. She has never wavered. Her moral clarity and her votes matched each other.”

Confronting Azerbaijan’s blockade and genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh

Spanberger’s leadership became especially critical during Azerbaijan’s 2023 blockade and subsequent genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population. Speaking at the Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Observance in April 2023, she condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression in unambiguous terms, calling for immediate action to open the “road of life” — the humanitarian corridor connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“The violence in Nagorno-Karabakh continues today on the 129th day of the blockade. And the roughly 120,000 civilians living through this blockade in Artsakh continue to experience food and water shortages and a severe lack of medical supplies, electricity and other daily essentials,” Spanberger declared. “This is a man-made crisis created by the Azerbaijani government. It is unjust, it is unconscionable and the current international strategy to open the corridor has proven to be ineffective.”

Her words were matched by legislative action. Spanberger co-sponsored H.Res.108, which condemned the blockade and called on President Biden to suspend all U.S. military and security assistance to Azerbaijan by fully enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act.

On social media, she amplified the urgency of the crisis. In February 2023, she posted: “The blocking of essential goods from the Armenian people living in Artsakh by the Azerbaijani government is unconscionable. I’m proud to help lead a bipartisan bill condemning this blockade and urging the United States to take immediate steps to end this humanitarian crisis.”

Throughout the crisis, Spanberger maintained regular contact with ANCA advocates across Virginia, working closely with community leaders to raise awareness and push for congressional action. In a February 2023 Facebook post following a meeting with the Armenian National Committee of Virginia, she wrote: “Thank you to the Armenian National Committee of Virginia for meeting with our office to discuss the blocking of access to food, fuel, medical supplies and essential goods in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The United States must denounce this blockade and the dire humanitarian crisis it’s created in Artsakh.”

In December 2022, when Azerbaijan first cut the gas supply to Artsakh, she tweeted: “Azerbaijan has blocked access to Artsakh and cut off the gas supply — removing the primary source of food, heat, hot water and electricity for the Armenians who live there. We must halt security assistance to Azerbaijan in the face of this aggression against civilians.”

Demanding Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian prisoners

The plight of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held illegally by Azerbaijan was a priority for Spanberger throughout her congressional tenure. She co-sponsored H.Res.240 in 2021, which called on the government of Azerbaijan to immediately return all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians, and urged the State Department to engage with Azerbaijani authorities to secure their release. In July 2022, she supported an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) demanding Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian prisoners.

Ending U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan; Expanding aid to Armenia

Spanberger consistently advocated for cutting all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan and fully enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act. She co-sponsored the Armenian Protection Act (H.R.7288), which called for ending U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan through the full enforcement of Section 907 by blocking the presidential waiver authority in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Beyond opposing aid to Azerbaijan, Spanberger actively supported measures to strengthen the U.S.-Armenia security partnership. In December 2023, she joined over 60 of her Congressional colleagues in cosigning a bicameral and bipartisan letter, led by Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), requesting the inclusion of military and humanitarian aid for Armenia in upcoming national security supplemental appropriations legislation.

Following Azerbaijan’s September 2022 attack on sovereign Armenian territory, Spanberger co-sponsored H.Res.1351, which condemned the military assault and called for an end to all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan while advocating for humanitarian aid for Armenian and Artsakh victims of the Azerbaijani attack.

Throughout her tenure in Congress, Spanberger signed Congressional Armenian Caucus letters to House Appropriations Committee leaders on an annual basis, urging them to enforce Section 907 restrictions and expand U.S. military and humanitarian aid to Armenia in the foreign aid bill.

Similarly, Spanberger also supported multiple amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) throughout her three terms in Congress, demanding restrictions on military aid to Azerbaijan.

Her position has been clear and unwavering: American taxpayer dollars should not fund a regime engaged in aggression, ethnic cleansing and human rights violations against the Armenian people.

Advancing Armenian Genocide recognition and education

Spanberger was an early supporter of Armenian Genocide recognition in Congress, joining over 400 colleagues in passing the landmark Armenian Genocide resolution in October 2019. “Last night, I voted to formally recognize and denounce the #ArmenianGenocide,” she posted. “Although this atrocity is now behind us in history, the wound is still fresh in the memories of many Armenian-Americans in #VA07. I was proud to take this vote for my district.”

In April 2021, she joined more than 100 colleagues in urging President Biden to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide in his statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. When President Biden became the first U.S. president to do so, Spanberger commended the historic decision. “Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day — a day to honor the more than 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered by the Ottoman Empire,” she wrote. “I commend @POTUS for becoming the first U.S. President to formally call this atrocity what it was: genocide.”

But Spanberger understood that recognition alone was insufficient. She co-sponsored the Armenian Genocide Education Act (H.R.2803 and H.R.7555), legislation to allocate $10 million over five years to help educate American students about the Ottoman Empire’s genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans and Maronite Christians from 1915 to 1923.

Her commitment to genocide remembrance was a consistent theme in her public statements. On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in 2024, she posted: “Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Today, we honor the memories of the more than 1.5 million Armenians murdered by the Ottoman Empire — and we must condemn the continued aggression against the Armenian people by Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

The message was clear: historical justice and contemporary accountability were inseparable in Spanberger’s worldview. Remembering the Armenian Genocide meant standing against the ongoing persecution of Armenians by Azerbaijan and Turkey today.

Holding Turkey accountable

Spanberger also demonstrated courage in confronting Turkey’s destabilizing role in the region and its betrayal of NATO values. In July 2020, she co-authored an amendment with Representative Adam Kinzinger addressing Turkey’s military cooperation with Russia. “The Kremlin is engaging in destabilizing and aggressive behaviors around the world,” she posted. “We need to hold Turkey — a NATO member — accountable for military cooperation with Russia that threatens our security.”

In November 2019, as President Erdogan was welcomed to the White House despite Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria, Spanberger spoke out. “Today, President Erdogan of Turkey is being warmly welcomed to the White House,” she posted. “The incursion of Turkish forces into northern Syria has created instability, insecurity and a humanitarian crisis — and has been widely condemned by both Republicans and Democrats.”

The ANCA encourages Armenian American voters across the Commonwealth of Virginia to support Abigail Spanberger in her campaign for Governor and to share her record of principled leadership with family, friends and neighbors.

Additional information about her record on Armenian issues can be found on her ANCA Report Card – https://anca.org/congress/abigail-spanberger-s001209-118/.

Early voting in Virginia has already commenced for the November 4th commonwealth governor’s election. For Virginia voting resources, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/calendars-schedules/upcoming-elections.html