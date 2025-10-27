“Be My Love”: An evening of love songs across cultures

Watertown, Mass. — Experience a celebration of music, passion and love at the “Be My Love” concert, featuring baritone Asatur Baljyan and pianist Nune Hakobyan. The performance will take place on Saturday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m. at the Movsesian Art Center.

The evening will showcase a rich repertoire of Armenian, English and Italian love songs, offering audiences a musical journey across cultures and time.

To reserve tickets, click here.

About Asatur Baljyan

A native of Etchmiadzin, Armenia, Asatur Baljyan began his musical studies at the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in classical vocal performance. He continued his education through artist programs in Berlin and Tel Aviv and master classes across Switzerland, Armenia and other countries.

From 1995 to 2002, Deacon Asatur studied at the Seminary of the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem, later serving as conductor of the choir at St. James Cathedral (2008–2012). He has also performed as a soloist and choir member at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and was a member of the National Opera Theater of Armenia.

Asatur has performed in numerous concerts and festivals worldwide. He was awarded the Republic of Armenia Presidential Prize in 2008 and won the Annual Wittenberg Music Games in Germany in 2012. Most recently, he served as the Creative Projects Manager for the Armenian State Philharmonic Society in Yerevan before moving to the Boston area last year. He is currently the Choir Director at St. James Armenian Church in Watertown, Mass..

About Nune Hakobyan

Pianist Nune Hakobyan performs with the Nashua Symphony Orchestra, N.H., and the Palace Theater Orchestra, Manchester, N.H. She graduated from the Sayat-Nova and Tchaikovsky Music Schools in Yerevan, Armenia, and holds a Master’s Degree in Piano Performance and an Artist Diploma in Collaborative Piano from the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory.

Before relocating to the United States, Hakobyan was a faculty member at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and performed as a soloist and chamber musician. In the U.S., she has performed as an accompanist at The Boston Conservatory and Boston University. She currently serves as the organist at St. James Armenian Church in Watertown, Mass., and at Weston Congregational Church in Weston, Mass., while teaching piano at her private studio in Watertown and at Concord-Carlisle Music School.