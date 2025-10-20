Solemn tree-planting ceremony honors the legacy of Rev. Dr. Movses B. Janbazian

YEREVAN — A solemn fir tree-planting ceremony was held on September 25, 2025, at the courtyard of the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s (AMAA) Yerevan Headquarters on Baghramyan Ave. 18 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the passing of Rev. Dr. Movses B. Janbazian, a deeply respected spiritual leader and visionary who served as AMAA Executive Director from 1987 to 2000.

The ceremony marked a moment of reflection on Rev. Janbazian’s life, ministry and lasting legacy, honoring his profound contribution to the spiritual, national and humanitarian life of Armenian communities in Armenia and the Diaspora. A memorial plaque was also installed in his memory:

IN LOVING MEMORY OF REV. DR. MOVSES B. JANBAZIAN

AMAA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, 1987–2000

Through his vision and leadership,

AMAA Armenia and its programs were established.

“…I was not disobedient to the heavenly vision.” — Acts 26:19

September 25, 2025

The event was led by Serge D. Buchakjian, AMAA CEO/Executive Director and attended by members of the AMAA community, leadership, clergy, AMAA Armenia Branch staff and Mrs. Louisa Janbazian, the late Reverend’s wife.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Buchakjian stated, “From vision to reality, the tree is in memory of a devout Christian, honoring his foresight and the foundation he laid for our presence in Armenia.”

Gary Phillips, Esq., President of the AMAA Board, recalled how in the mid-1990s Rev. Janbazian personally invited him to join the Board. He reflected on Rev. Janbazian’s vision and devoted service to the Association until his untimely passing. Paying tribute to Rev. Janbazian’s enduring spiritual and institutional legacy, Mr. Phillips remarked, “May the roots of this tree grow deep, like the roots that Rev. Janbazian planted when he first arrived in Armenia — roots of faith, vision and service that continue to sustain and guide the AMAA’s mission to this day.”

Rev. Dr. René Léonian, President of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches of Eurasia, shared memories from the years when he served as AMAA’s Representative in Armenia, highlighting Rev. Janbazian’s forward-looking vision and dedication to the Association’s mission in the Homeland.

Rev. Dr. Krikor Youmshajekian, President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia, recalled Rev. Janbazian’s 1999 visit to Australia and his role in establishing the Association’s branch there.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mrs. Janbazian expressed her gratitude to Mr. Buchakjian and the AMAA leadership for honoring her husband’s memory through this meaningful act of tree planting.

Rev. Janbazian joined the AMAA in 1980 as its first Field Director and, after seven years, he succeeded Rev. Dr. Giragos Chopourian as Executive Director. His leadership played a key role in the establishment of the AMAA Armenia Branch and in advancing its mission through numerous programs that continue to this day.

One of the foremost figures in the Armenian Evangelical community, Rev. Janbazian was widely respected for strengthening the AMAA’s spiritual and humanitarian impact, both within Armenia and throughout the Diaspora.

Following the devastating 1988 Spitak earthquake, he acted swiftly to organize and deliver humanitarian aid, often hopping on cargo planes to personally oversee the transportation of relief supplies and coordinate international assistance to meet the urgent needs of the Armenian people.

Rev. Janbazian was also the principal founder of AMAA’s Avedisian School in Yerevan, which for decades has provided quality education rooted in Christian and national values. His spiritual vision extended to Artsakh as well. He was among the first to help revive church life in Armenia and Artsakh and initiated youth and children’s camps, offering spiritual, moral and material support to generations.

Through his faith, leadership and deep love for his nation, Rev. Dr. Movses B. Janbazian left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire the AMAA and Armenian communities worldwide.