The Grand Bazaar: Where heritage meets craft

This past week, my mother and I wandered into the alleys of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. I did not want to dwell on the palpable loss, but instead to discover parts of myself. Enduring accomplishments of Armenians whose skills helped shape the soul of the city must be celebrated — yet they are so often forgotten.

As soon as we entered the bazaar, the thick air was filled with the smell of incense and roasted nuts. The yells of hawkers and the distant hum of hammers on metal permeated the air. The sun beamed through the skylights on the ceiling — dancing patterns appearing on ancient stone. As I walked along, I felt the pull of a vortex — retracing footsteps I’d never taken, but already knew.

“Do you smell that?” my mother asked, leaning close as we stepped into the first passage of the Grand Bazaar. The scent of leather and spices mingled in the air.

“Yes, it’s clearing the cold from my nose,” I whispered, glancing around at the bustling stalls. “Like every wall has a story.”

She grinned. “This is where your great-grandfather used to come. Armenians helped build this place. Our legacy is still here, if you look around.”

Her words followed me as I walked through the bazaar. A bell rang nearby as I passed a small jeweler’s stall where an elderly man filed a tiny filigree motif, a pendant in the making. His aging hands moved with quiet precision. He looked up. “Sevan Bıçakçı,” he said, smiling as if he knew I would recognize the name. I didn’t, but he kindly gave me a history lesson to make sure I would remember and hopefully tell others. He carried on to tell me about his reputation as a master jeweler of Armenian descent — his presence here felt like a universal message:

Further down, my mother nudged me toward a shop glowing with gold. Young women peered inside. I suspect they were dreaming of future marriage gifts. “Look, to the left,” she said. Inside, Hraç Arslanyan worked at his bench beneath an arch. He practiced murassa, the ancient art of embedding precious stones into metal surfaces, an art passed through generations. The quiet tap of his tools was like a heartbeat pulsing with the cadence of the greater bazaar.

“Deni, you see?” my mother said softly. “This is how our people endured and supported their families. Through craft and generational skills that yield beauty, something we must continue to treasure.”

I nodded solemnly.

We moved, walking until we found Nick Merdenyan’s shop, where delicate dried leaves bore the inscriptions of prayers of where Christian, Jewish and Islamic goodwill were etched with reverence. I held one leaf in my hand, its veins carrying wisdom, feeling something stir inside me. My mother looked at me and said, “Co-existence lives here.”

The Bazaar’s carpets beckoned us next, a splash of color, texture and storytelling. I ran my hand over a Koum Kapi rug, woven with silk and gold threads. “Armenians wove these,” my mother said. “Every knot is a memory, every thread a prayer to keep going in good times and bad.”

As I walked by a quiet courtyard, I pictured Armenian goldsmiths centuries ago opening their shutters after the Muslim call to prayer at dawn, calling every denomination to start their day. I felt their presence in the curves of jewelry, the geometry of a carpet and resilience in every move they made.

Weaving through, my mother and I ended up in an old tea house, and I realized — the city I was born in did not reject me. It carried the DNA of Armenian lives past, present and future.

It was on this day that I fully discovered how Armenians are a testament to resilience, and the Grand Bazaar is part of a story far larger than oneself, a story of identity, craft and belonging.

All photos are courtesy of the author