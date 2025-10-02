Homenetmen of New Jersey’s 50th anniversary celebration features singer Joseph Krikorian

Homenetmen of New Jersey’s 50th Anniversary celebration is taking place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Sky Ballroom in the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. The celebration will feature international singer Joseph Krikorian, bringing together hundreds of former and current Homenetmen members, along with members of the Armenian American community, to commemorate five decades of achievement, dedication and service.

A landmark event for New Jersey’s Armenian community, this event will celebrate 50 years of athletic and scouting programs that have influenced generations of Armenian Americans in New Jersey and beyond. The Homenetmen of New Jersey has remained a pillar of the New Jersey Armenian community, providing youth with an opportunity to build a shared community and strengthen their collective Armenian identity.

Homenetmen members have proven to have a strong and positive impact in both the Armenian and local communities through its various programs; participating in flag raisings, Armenian Genocide commemorations, religious services, camping trips with other chapters, educational seminars and community initiatives — remaining a steadfast foundation of the New Jersey community since 1975 and at the forefront of its vitality.

Tickets for the event are $150 for adults and $75 for children under 12. To RSVP, please contact Hilda Tavitian (201-538-2480) or Lena Dishoyan (862-207-2221) or Zelle through newjersey@homenetmen.org

Sponsorship opportunities for the 50th Anniversary Celebration in the Ad Booklet have six tiers, that range from a Half Page Sponsor ($150) that includes a custom message or graphic, a Gold Page Sponsor ($1,000) on a full page with gold trim, that includes a custom message or graphic and Event Sponsor Inside Cover ($3,000) that includes a full page with a custom message or graphic and four complimentary tickets.

For sponsorship opportunities and Ad Book inquiries, please contact njhomenetmen50th@gmail.com