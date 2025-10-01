ANCA News

ANCA affirms Artsakh’s rights; rejects bill locking in Azerbaijan’s genocidal gains

ANCAOctober 1, 2025Last Updated: October 1, 2025
0 1 minute read
United States Capitol in Washington D.C. (Photo: Wikimedia)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) issued a statement today announcing its opposition to the passage of H.R.5632 — “a misguided measure that locks in Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions, by normalizing its ethnic cleansing of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), while leaving out legitimate claims for redress concerning Artsakh refugees, Armenian hostages, Christian holy sites and Azerbaijan’s military occupation.”

The ANCA issued a statement standing with the Artsakh people and defending their right to return to their homes, opposing legislation (H.R.5632), a misguided measure that locks in Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions

The full text of the ANCA’s statement is provided below:

Armenian National Committee of America Statement Opposing H.R.5632

Advertisement

“The ANCA opposes passage of H.R.5632 — a misguided measure that locks in Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions, by normalizing its ethnic cleansing of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), while leaving out legitimate claims for redress concerning Artsakh refugees, Armenian hostages, Christian holy sites and Azerbaijan’s military occupation.

Despite sustained bipartisan calls from the Congressional Armenian Caucus, relentless advocacy by the Armenian American community and our coalition allies and a constructive State Department letter (September 25, 2025) setting forth U.S. policy on these points, H.R.5362 manifestly fails to address:

Related Articles

1) Azerbaijan’s illegal detention and abuse of Armenian hostages, civilian prisoners and POWs;

2) The right of Artsakh refugees to return in a collective, internationally protected manner to their homes;

3) Azerbaijan’s destruction of Christian heritage sites and civilian property; and

4) Azerbaijan’s ongoing military occupation of sovereign Armenian territory.

By narrowly defining aggression as only renewed acts of aggression, the bill implicitly endorses Azerbaijan’s past aggression, effectively normalizing its genocide of Artsakh and continued occupation of Armenian territory.

The bill also recklessly deems sanctionable “any person” who “thwarts or undermines” the peace process, without defining these terms. This vague provision risks stifling legitimate democratic discourse, including among Armenia’s population and its civic, political and spiritual institutions — among them leading figures in the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Our Congress should be advancing a real peace — an enduring peace — based on justice, not legitimizing Azerbaijan’s genocidal gains — rubber-stamping dangerous concessions forced upon Armenians by Azerbaijan at the point of a gun.”

Advertisement
ANCAOctober 1, 2025Last Updated: October 1, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of ANCA

ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

House Foreign Affairs Committee calls for release of Armenian prisoners, return of Artsakh’s Armenians

September 19, 2025

Titus and Bilirakis lead bipartisan Azerbaijan sanctions bill

September 19, 2025

ANCA hosts Capitol Hill call for Azerbaijani accountability for Artsakh Genocide

September 17, 2025

ANCA backs FY26 NDAA amendments strengthening Armenia, returning Armenians to Artsakh, holding Azerbaijan accountable

September 5, 2025
Back to top button