ANCA affirms Artsakh’s rights; rejects bill locking in Azerbaijan’s genocidal gains

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) issued a statement today announcing its opposition to the passage of H.R.5632 — “a misguided measure that locks in Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions, by normalizing its ethnic cleansing of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), while leaving out legitimate claims for redress concerning Artsakh refugees, Armenian hostages, Christian holy sites and Azerbaijan’s military occupation.”

The full text of the ANCA’s statement is provided below:

Armenian National Committee of America Statement Opposing H.R.5632

Advertisement

“The ANCA opposes passage of H.R.5632 — a misguided measure that locks in Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions, by normalizing its ethnic cleansing of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), while leaving out legitimate claims for redress concerning Artsakh refugees, Armenian hostages, Christian holy sites and Azerbaijan’s military occupation.

Despite sustained bipartisan calls from the Congressional Armenian Caucus, relentless advocacy by the Armenian American community and our coalition allies and a constructive State Department letter (September 25, 2025) setting forth U.S. policy on these points, H.R.5362 manifestly fails to address:

1) Azerbaijan’s illegal detention and abuse of Armenian hostages, civilian prisoners and POWs;

2) The right of Artsakh refugees to return in a collective, internationally protected manner to their homes;

3) Azerbaijan’s destruction of Christian heritage sites and civilian property; and

4) Azerbaijan’s ongoing military occupation of sovereign Armenian territory.

By narrowly defining aggression as only renewed acts of aggression, the bill implicitly endorses Azerbaijan’s past aggression, effectively normalizing its genocide of Artsakh and continued occupation of Armenian territory.

The bill also recklessly deems sanctionable “any person” who “thwarts or undermines” the peace process, without defining these terms. This vague provision risks stifling legitimate democratic discourse, including among Armenia’s population and its civic, political and spiritual institutions — among them leading figures in the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Our Congress should be advancing a real peace — an enduring peace — based on justice, not legitimizing Azerbaijan’s genocidal gains — rubber-stamping dangerous concessions forced upon Armenians by Azerbaijan at the point of a gun.”