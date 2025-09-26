Announcements

Hamazkayin Rhode Island to host Arts and Culture Night

Guest ContributorSeptember 26, 2025Last Updated: September 26, 2025
Arthur Khachents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hamazkayin of Rhode Island is pleased to announce its upcoming Arts and Culture Night on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 6 p.m., at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 7 Armenia Street, Providence.

The evening will feature a special performance by renowned Artsakh singer Arthur Khachents.

The program will open with an art exhibit showcasing works by Artsakh artists, curated by Hermine Avagyan, director of Artsakh Hamazkayin. All artwork will be available for purchase.

In addition, talented artists from the Providence community will share their work. Proceeds from the event will support displaced Armenian families from Artsakh.

This memorable evening offers a chance to experience Armenian music and art while supporting a meaningful cause. Hamazkayin Rhode Island warmly invites the community to join its Arts and Culture Night.

