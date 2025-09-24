ANCA rallies grassroots in Washington for Armenia and Artsakh

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern and Western Regions mobilized a powerful nationwide grassroots coalition for September Advocacy Days, held from September 15 to 17 in Washington, D.C., advancing an array of strategic policy priorities aligned with the survival of Artsakh and the security of Armenia.

Armenian Americans and allies from across the United States traveled to the nation’s capital to promote a focused legislative agenda rooted in accountability for Azerbaijan’s war crimes, justice for Artsakh’s Armenians and the protection of Armenia’s sovereignty.

The three-day initiative featured over one hundred Congressional meetings, with an intergenerational delegation of Armenian American advocates — including first-time participants, seasoned organizers and alumni of ANCA’s Rising Leaders, Leo Sarkisian and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowships, Kasparian Summer Academy and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway programs — urging lawmakers to support legislative efforts that address the ongoing consequences of Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh in September 2023.

“What makes Advocacy Days so impactful is the message it sends: Armenian Americans in every district are watching, engaging and demanding action,” said Dr. Ara Chalian, Chair of the ANCA Eastern Region. The urgency of our Cause, which includes the right of return, the freedom of hostages and the safety of Armenia, demands both local and national engagement. That is exactly what our region delivered. Our advocates left every meeting with purpose and power.”

Central to the ANCA’s message was the demand for the immediate release of more than two dozen Armenian prisoners of war, civilian hostages and Artsakh leaders still unlawfully held in Azerbaijani custody.

Participants also called for the enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, which restricts U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, and pressed for the application of Global Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for human rights abuses, war crimes and cultural destruction. Legislative discussions also focused on securing strong U.S. support for the safe and dignified return of displaced Artsakh Armenians and the adoption of the bipartisan Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act of 2025 (H.R.5369).

The September initiative culminated in a Capitol Hill observance on the evening of September 16, held in the Rayburn House Office Building. Marking the second anniversary of Azerbaijan’s violent ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, the solemn gathering brought together Members of Congress, Armenian American leaders and international legal experts for a powerful program.

The event, hosted by ANCA and live-streamed on its social channels, focused on the need to hold Azerbaijani officials accountable for war crimes, enforce Section 907 without waiver, secure the release of Armenian hostages and support the safe return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population.

Members of Congress who participated in the Capitol Hill commemoration included Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Brad Sherman (D-CA), along with Representatives Laura Friedman (D-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Vince Fong (R-CA) and Judy Chu (D-CA). Each offered compelling remarks reaffirming their support for a U.S. policy rooted in accountability, justice and human rights.

As part of the week’s legislative agenda, advocates also urged support for a series of pro-Armenian amendments to the State Department Reauthorization Bill, spearheaded by Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Dina Titus (D-NV). Rep. Amo’s amendment — directing the Secretary of State to secure the release of Armenian prisoners of war, safeguard Armenian religious and cultural heritage and support the right of return for the forcibly displaced Armenians of Artsakh — was adopted with bipartisan support.

In the Senate, a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, led by Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), called for the application of Global Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijani officials involved in the continued unlawful detention of Armenian political prisoners and prisoners of war. The letter emphasized the critical role of U.S. leadership in addressing ongoing human rights violations and restoring international norms in the region.

“From coast to coast, our community showed up to advocate for justice, security and accountability,” said Oshin Harootoonian, chair of the ANCA Western Region. “Our delegation made clear that the United States must be a true partner in peace, not a silent witness to genocide. California, Colorado, Texas, Washington and more — our voices were heard loud and clear.”

On September 17, ANCA partnered with the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights to host a Capitol Hill staff briefing titled “Justice for Armenian Prisoners.” The panel featured prominent experts in international law, including Siranush Sahakyan, Executive Director of the International and Comparative Law Center in Armenia (ICLAW) and the Armenian Legal Center; Jared Genser, Managing Director of Perseus Strategies; Karnig Kerkonian, Partner at Kerkonian Dajani LLP; and Ken Hachikian, Chairman of the Armenian Legal Center.

Speakers outlined the legal and policy tools available to the United States to confront Azerbaijan’s ongoing violations and to secure the immediate release of unlawfully detained Armenian prisoners. The discussion highlighted the dangers of normalization without justice and reinforced the imperative for robust American action.

Hachikian and Sahakyan joined ANCA Capitol Hill meetings, making the legal and humanitarian case for imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani war criminals. In 2024, the Armenian Legal Center, in partnership with ICLAW, filed seven cases with the Departments of Treasury and State requesting sanctions against 48 Azerbaijani officials. Case summaries are available here: https://anca.org/assets/pdf/0424_Magnitsky_Case_Summaries.pdf

The ANCA continues to press for sustained congressional leadership on these critical issues, working to ensure the United States fully enforces Section 907, applies sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, advances legislation like the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act of 2025 (H.R.5369) and supports the secure and internationally guaranteed right of return for Artsakh Armenians.

The ANCA will announce the 2026 Advocacy Day dates in the coming weeks to expand the growing nationwide pro-Armenian grassroots effort that shapes U.S.-Armenia ties and seeks justice for the Armenian nation.