MPP Insights bridges Armenia and diaspora with new U.S. headquarters in Virginia

MPP Insights, a global leader in data analytics and artificial intelligence with roots in Armenia, has opened its U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, marking a major milestone in the company’s 20-year journey.

Founded in 2005 by Sergei Shestakov, MPP Insights has been at the forefront of delivering advanced data engineering, business intelligence and AI-powered analytics solutions. The company’s expansion into Richmond marks a significant milestone in its 20-year journey of transforming complex data into actionable insights for Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, logistics and energy.

The move places MPP Insights in Richmond, home to a small but vibrant Armenian community anchored by St. James Armenian Church. “We could’ve naturally chosen any other saturated hub of Armenians such as Los Angeles, Boston or New York,” said Bilzerian. “But Richmond is the underdog and we want to grow our community at the same rate as the city.”

As part of its expansion, MPP Insights is investing in its R&D center in Yerevan, Armenia, with plans to hire at least 20 new engineers and data professionals in the next six months. A cornerstone of this expansion is the launch of a new academy in Yerevan, designed to train students ages 16–35 in data engineering and analytics.

“There’s a lot of deal-making in Armenia but not a lot of plan-making,” said Bilzerian. “AI is only as strong as the data behind it.” By focusing on data engineering, the foundation that feeds AI, they aim for the next generation of Armenians to have a competitive advantage. “Our goal is bold but within reach: when people think of data engineering, they think of Armenia first.”

For Shestakov, who relocated to Armenia three years ago, the company’s work is deeply personal. “MPP Insights is an Armenian company at heart — a true bridge between Yerevan and our diaspora,” he said. “Living in Armenia, learning the language and studying our history has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life. I’m extremely happy to call Armenia home, and proud that our work here can show the world the talent this country holds.”

The company’s new logo, modeled after a khachkar, reflects this vision. “Khachkars tell stories in stone,” Bilzerian explained. “For us, it symbolizes that even the most impossible data can be transformed into clear stories and insights. Our Armenian roots show in our logo and in the integrity of how we do business.”

Bilzerian calls this philosophy “Profitable Patriotism.” He explained, “The best way to be patriotic for your fellow Armenians is to build great businesses that invest into our country and diaspora communities. This yields 10 times the benefits of simple donations — though charity has its place for immediate needs, long-term development comes from education, employment and creating meaning.”

Through its dual presence in Richmond and Yerevan, MPP Insights hopes to model what global Armenian collaboration can achieve. “Nothing makes me feel better waking up in the morning than knowing I’m about to work with Armenians and serve Armenians around the world,” Bilzerian said.