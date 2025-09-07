Armenian Museum of America to host second “Music in Color” concert with Haig Hovsepian and Joseph Vasconi

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Museum of America is proud to announce the second performance of its Music in Color concert series on Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. The initiative, part of the museum’s new artist-in-residence program, is led by acclaimed violinist Haig Hovsepian and generously supported by longtime Museum benefactor Nancy Kolligian. The series brings engaging live musical experiences to the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries, while deepening public connection to Armenian culture through music.

The Music in Color: Artist-in-Residence Program is designed to foster meaningful engagement with the Museum’s exhibitions through live performance, educational programming and cross-cultural collaborations. Audiences will experience the rich tapestry of Armenian musical heritage alongside global influences in an intimate gallery setting.

Hovsepian, described by violinist Ilya Kaler as “one of the most gifted musicians of his generation,” is celebrated for his versatility across classical, Armenian and jazz traditions. He has performed in world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall and the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and has appeared as a soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra. A graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music, Hovsepian is also a dedicated educator and advocate for community engagement through the arts.

Joining Hovsepian for this performance is pianist Joseph Vasconi, hailed for his “adroit facility and depth of understanding.” Born in Los Gatos, California, Vasconi began studying piano at age five and has since established himself as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. He won first prize at the Cunningham International Piano Competition and the United States Open Music Competition and was recognized by the National YoungArts Foundation. He has appeared at festivals such as the Aspen Music Festival and Tanglewood Music Center, where he received the prestigious Leonard Bernstein Fellowship for two consecutive summers. Vasconi earned a master’s degree from the New England Conservatory of Music.

As part of his residency at the Armenian Museum of America, violinist Haig Hovsepian will present a concert with pianist Joseph Vasconi inspired by “The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian.”

“The program was conceived to reflect the Armenian-American identity, bringing together composers from both traditions,” Hovsepian explained.

The evening will feature Amy Beach’s lyrical Romance, Eduard Baghdasarian’s evocative Nocturne and Edvard Mirzoyan’s dazzling Introduction and Perpetuum Mobile. After intermission, the program continues with William Bolcom’s nostalgic Graceful Ghost Rag, Grikor Hakhinian’s heartfelt Adagio and Paul Schoenfield’s jazz-infused Four Souvenirs.

“By pairing Armenian and American voices, the concert highlights the dialogue between heritage and innovation that defines the Armenian-American experience, resonating with Tankian’s creativity and vision,” Hovsepian added.

The Music in Color series underscores the Museum’s commitment to innovative programming that brings Armenian art and culture to life through multidisciplinary collaboration.

For more information and tickets, please visit: www.ArmenianMuseum.org/rsvp