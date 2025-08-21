Armenian Museum of America to showcase “The Art of Disruption” by Serj Tankian

WATERTOWN—The Armenian Museum of America has announced its upcoming exhibition, “The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian,” a biographical and multimedia showcase exploring the life, art and activism of Serj Tankian. The exhibition opens to the public on Sept. 6 and will run through Feb. 28, 2026.

Curated by Ryann Casey and sponsored by Carolyn Mugar and the Alan and Isabelle DerKazarian Foundation, the exhibition is inspired by Tankian’s 2024 memoir, “Down with the System.” It highlights the intersections of music, painting and protest that define his work.

Best known as the electrifying frontman of the Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down, Tankian has also emerged as a powerful visual artist and outspoken advocate for social justice, genocide recognition, environmental protection and Armenian cultural identity.

“The Art of Disruption” highlights Tankian as a genre-defying musician and multidisciplinary creator whose impact transcends stage and studio. Featuring original paintings, music, video and personal artifacts, the exhibition offers an intimate look at how Tankian has used creative expression as a tool for activism and healing.

“We are honored to present this landmark exhibition celebrating one of the most compelling artistic voices of our time,” said executive director Jason Sohigian. “Serj’s commitment to truth and justice resonates deeply with our mission, and we’re excited to share his powerful story with audiences of all backgrounds.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of programs, including a curator chat and a video of the artist streaming in the Rose and Gregory A. Kolligian Media Room. All works in the show will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the mission of the Armenian Museum of America.

Five lithograph prints by Tankian will also be available in the gift shop. Each is hand-signed and hand-numbered by the artist in a limited edition of 30, created especially for this exhibition.

All works are also accompanied by music scores created by Tankian. Arloopa, a company based in Armenia, developed an app that uses augmented reality to recognize each piece using a smartphone. Visitors are encouraged to download the app before viewing the show and bring headphones to experience the works as the artist intended.

The Sept. 6 opening will feature a curator chat with the artist, which is already sold out. It is not a signing event but rather an opportunity to view the works in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries.

For more information, please visit www.armenianmuseum.org/serj-tankian.