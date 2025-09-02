Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S. holds 35th Regional Panagoum

MILTON, Mass.—Every year, the scouts of the Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S. get together for their Regional Panagoum (scout camp). This year was special, as around 120 scouts participated in a weeklong competition to see which chapter would emerge as the overall winner of the Rally Panagoum.

The 35th Panagoum was hosted by the Boston chapter at New England Base Camp in Milton, Massachusetts, from August 11-17, 2025. The following chapters participated: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New Jersey, Providence and Washington, D.C.

By Sunday night, all ari and arenoushes (older group of scouts) had arrived at the panagavayr (campsite), ready to set up their tents. Each chapter was assigned a section of the camp to build their temporary homes for the week.

The week officially kicked off bright and early at 7 a.m. on Monday. Each scout had to be ready for the 8 a.m. tent inspection, conducted by a khmpabed (troop leader) from a different chapter. Each tent had to have a ganch (chant) prepared as the kouyr or yeghpayr inspected their tent and asked them two Homenetmen-related trivia questions for the day. This was a small but important piece to the rally. The higher a tent scored on its inspection, the more points that chapter received.

Following this, everyone gathered at the field for the patsman araroghoutouyn (opening flag raising ceremony). This is when everyone began to feel united, despite the idea that all chapters would have to compete against each other. After a delicious breakfast prepared by our host chapter, the scouts were fueled up and ready to start their day!

The first day was heavily focused on building panagavayr ashdarag (pioneering tower), creating tserayin ashkhadank (handmade designs) and preparing kharouygahantes (campfire program). Boston and Chicago scouts were able to use the BB gun and archery ranges on this day, as well. Throughout the day, Regional Khmpabedouhi K. Tina Barsoumian and Regional Khmpabed Y. Garen Garabedian would hold “rally pop quizzes,” where chapters sent representatives to either answer questions or perform tasks. The night ended with songs, ganches and camaraderie around the fire.

Tuesday once again started with the same routine, as everyone’s motivation to win started to kick in! Chapters worked harder to complete their panagavayrs before evaluations by the Regional Scout Council. Providence and Detroit scouts had their turn at the BB gun and archery ranges on this day. K. Sonia Ourfalian from the Boston chapter taught all scouts the song “Tipi Poran.” The night ended with a captivating kharouygahantes hosted by the Washington, D.C. chapter. Each chapter was given a list of things that they needed to accomplish during their kharouygahantes, which would factor into the overall scoring of the rally.

After all the scouts spent the first two days focused on their chapters’ panagavayrs, it was time for everyone to come together on Wednesday. Scouts were broken up into groups for different activities, such as rope making, fire building, rock climbing, BB gun and archery ranges. Later in the day, members of the Regional Executive (RE) and the Regional Scout Council (RSC) toured each panagavayr to see their completed ashdarags, chapter banners/flags and overall campsite, assigning grades to each chapter after completing their evaluation. During dinner, the kaylig and ardzveegs (younger group scouts) arrived at camp, filling the camp with energy. Shortly after dinner and the flag lowering, everyone got together to watch Detroit’s lively kharouygahantes.

On Thursday, scouts set up their daghavar (pavilion) day tables, eager to display their hometowns. Each chapter highlighted local traditions with displays of pictures, games and prizes. The afternoon was filled with music and fun as scouts visited each daghavar to see what every chapter had to offer.

Whether it was getting a D.C.-themed temporary tattoo, scoring a soccer goal in Providence, grabbing Dunkin’ from Boston, sipping “pop” from Detroit or visiting “Little Italy” in New Jersey, scouts had plenty to explore. Chapters had spent a lot of time getting their tables ready, which were later evaluated by the RE and RSC.

In the late afternoon, Unger Khajag Mgrdichian, ARF Bureau member, spoke with older scouts about the current situation in Armenia and the perspectives of different entities, such as the ARF, the Armenian Church and the Armenian diaspora. The kayleegs and ardzveegs were able to rest and watch the movie “Mowgli” and participated in icebreaker games.

A thunderstorm rolled in that evening but the program continued. The Vgayal gark, the highest gark (class) awarded by the region and is the second-highest rank in Homenetmen scouting, was presented to five scouts: K. Ani Ourfalian (Boston), K. Nina Vosbigian (Boston), Y. Narek Basmajian (Detroit), Y. Shant Mehranian (Washington) and Y. Aramik Alahverdian (Washington).

By Friday, competition was in full swing. Chapters faced off in contests ranging from axe and saw use to completing certain gabs (knots) quickly, tug-of-war and much more. Scouts cheered on their peers, with speed and accuracy determining success. Kayleegs and ardzveegs got to create their own panagavayrs and had a fun water slide to cool off!

That afternoon, K. Dr. Aline Baghdassarian, member of the Hamazkayin Regional Executive and former Regional Khmpabedouhi, led a roundtable on the importance of preserving Armenian culture—language, music, dance and the role of youth in the future. With rain delaying activities the previous night, the kharouygs got busy as Boston, Chicago, Providence and New Jersey all had their kharouygahantes that evening.

Time flew by and Saturday arrived. Scouts worked diligently on their kharouygahantes for the evening, finishing their panagavayrs and preparing for the pagman araroghoutyoun (closing ceremony). All Homenetmen members, parents, family and friends were invited to tour the campsite before the araroghoutyoun began.

Remarks were delivered by Regional Khmpabedouhi K. Tina Barsoumian and RE chairman Y. Vicken Khatchadourian. Awards were presented by Regional Khmpabed Y. Garen Garabedian and RSC member Y. Adam Aktchian, with congratulatory remarks by RSC chairwoman K. Lori Pilibosian. Final remarks were given by Homenetmen Central Executive member Y. Vahe Tanashian.

Following the closing ceremonies, guests were invited to dinner before attending the kharouygahantes, a lively program blending skits and ganches from the week with new performances.

The event closed with thanks to our scouts, who embodied the Homenetmen motto, “Partsratir Partsratsoor” (Elevate Yourself and Elevate Others). Thank you to our Khmpabedagan Gazm, especially Regional Khmpabeds—K. Tina Barsoumian and Y. Garen Garabedian—along with Regional Yerets/Barmanouhi Paghankabed Y. Shant Mehranian and Panagoum Kouykabah/Bahagabed (equipment manager/night watch) Y. Arthur Arslanyan, for their leadership and dedication.

Appreciation is also extended to the Regional Scout Council, which worked tirelessly behind the scenes to plan and execute a successful Panagoum. A heartfelt thank you to all those who joined on Saturday night to support Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S. and celebrate the scouts’ accomplishments.

A special thank you is owed to the Homenetmen Boston Chapter, whose hard work and hospitality made this week possible—from feeding over 100 scouts daily to ensuring every detail was in place. Chapter Scout Council Adenabed (chairman) Y. Jiro Iskenderian and Chapter Executive Scouting Liaison Y. Shant Vosbigian led an incredible team of volunteers who coordinated transportation, prepared meals, gathered supplies and supported the panagoum every step of the way. Their commitment did not go unnoticed and their efforts helped make the 35th Regional Panagoum one to remember.

2025 Rally Panagoum Winning Chapter: Detroit

*Chapter Awards*

Best Ashdarag – Detroit

Best Daghavar – Boston

Best Kharoug – Chicago

Scoutagan Voki – Washington

Panagavayr Design & Cleanliness – Detroit

Khantavar Chapter – New Jersey

*Individual awards*

Dibar Scout – K. Mary Markarian Washington

Gamavor Scout – Y. Muron Donigian Detroit

Khantavar Scout – Y. Raffi Avakyan (Providence)

For more information about the Homenetmen Eastern U.S.A. Region, please visit www.homenetmen.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.