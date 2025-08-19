Nonprofit NewsAnnouncements

The Armenian Relief Society to celebrate 115 years of service in Armenia

August 19, 2025
YEREVAN—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) is proud to announce a series of events in Armenia celebrating its 115th anniversary. 

From October 15 to 25, 2025, ARS members and supporters from across the globe will gather to mark more than a century of unwavering humanitarian service, cultural preservation and community empowerment in both the homeland and the diaspora.

The celebrations will feature commemorative gatherings, cultural programs and community visits to highlight the ARS’s ongoing work and honor those who have shaped its legacy. Details of the official program will be announced soon.

This milestone is not only a celebration of the past but also a call to action for the future. ARS members and friends are encouraged to register through their local ARS entity to take part in these meaningful events.

Join us in Armenia to commemorate 115 years of impactful service, solidarity and commitment. Stay tuned for additional information and program details.

—The Armenian Relief Society Central Executive Board

Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.

