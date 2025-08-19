The Armenian Relief Society to celebrate 115 years of service in Armenia

YEREVAN—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) is proud to announce a series of events in Armenia celebrating its 115th anniversary.

From October 15 to 25, 2025, ARS members and supporters from across the globe will gather to mark more than a century of unwavering humanitarian service, cultural preservation and community empowerment in both the homeland and the diaspora.

The celebrations will feature commemorative gatherings, cultural programs and community visits to highlight the ARS’s ongoing work and honor those who have shaped its legacy. Details of the official program will be announced soon.

This milestone is not only a celebration of the past but also a call to action for the future. ARS members and friends are encouraged to register through their local ARS entity to take part in these meaningful events.

Make sure to support the ongoing mission of the ARS and donate today at: https://ars1910.org/donations/115th-anniversary/

Join us in Armenia to commemorate 115 years of impactful service, solidarity and commitment. Stay tuned for additional information and program details.

—The Armenian Relief Society Central Executive Board