Homecoming: Reuniting with my homeland

Ever since my week-long visit to Armenia in 2021, I had been longing to return. The connection I felt to my homeland, the culture and the people was indescribable.

When I was given the chance to apply for the 2025 AYF Summer Internship Program, I jumped at the opportunity. The program offered everything I was looking for: the chance to live in my homeland for two months while also gaining practical, real-world experience related to my major—mechanical engineering—through a meaningful internship.

After getting accepted to the program and waiting a couple of months, I finally arrived in Armenia in mid-June. I was back home again, and this time, it felt like it would last. At least, that is what I thought.

The weekend I arrived in Yerevan, the interns explored the city on foot, visiting well-known locations like the Cascade and Vernissage. We also took a day trip to Garni Temple and Geghard Monastery, both just a short drive from Yerevan. Being surrounded by so much history and culture reminded me why I had wanted to return to Armenia.

The first week of work, however, did not go as I expected. I experienced some difficulties with my original placement. As a result, I transferred to DrumStar Corporation, a small engineering startup—and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I made during the internship.

Under the guidance of my supervisor, I strengthened my CAD modeling skills and contributed meaningfully to the design of the DrumStar Kit. I also had the opportunity to explore 3D character modeling and design—something entirely new to me, but surprisingly exciting. It sparked an interest I did not know I had and expanded my view of what engineering could involve.

As the weeks flew by, we went on many other meaningful and memorable trips. We went to Spitak and Vanadzor to participate in the Fuller House Project, where the interns assisted in rebuilding a house destroyed by the 1988 Spitak earthquake. It was a special feeling to see our efforts make a real difference in the lives of this family and to know that our work had a lasting impact.

We also visited many other well-known places, including Khor Virap, Lake Sevan, Tatev, Gyumri and so much more. Of them all, I enjoyed Khor Virap the most because it provided the best view of Mount Ararat, and the monastery is one of the holiest sites in the country.

During the fifth week of the internship program, we participated in the 12th AYF Global Panagoum, held mostly in Hankavan, Armenia. This gathering brought together 400 AYF members from 17 countries for a nine-day program designed to deepen our understanding of the AYF and ARF. It raised awareness about the political challenges facing our country, engaged us in cultural and physical activities and instilled in us the hopeful belief that “We Will Return” (Պիտի Վերադառնանք).

I had never experienced a Panagoum like this before, and it was truly an unforgettable experience. My favorite part was the social aspect because I had the chance to meet so many incredible people from around the world.

In the final week of the internship, I look forward to volunteering at Camp Javakh in Georgia, a day camp program of the Armenian Relief Society. It takes place in small villages and towns of southern Georgia, very close to the northern border of Armenia.

The camp provides Armenian youth in these communities a place to connect with their heritage, build friendships and engage in fun, educational activities that promote cultural pride and unity.

I am excited to contribute to a program that supports Armenian children living outside the homeland, and I hope to leave a positive impact on the campers, just as this internship has left a lasting impact on me.

I am forever grateful to the AYF for providing me with such an amazing experience. This has been the best summer of my life, and I enjoyed every second of it. The memories and friendships I have made over the past two months will stay with me for the rest of my life.

I encourage all AYF youth to apply to this program, as it was truly life-changing and allowed me to connect with my homeland in ways I never imagined possible.

