Armenia

The defense team of businessman and public figure Samvel Karapetyan—held in custody since mid-June under what his supporters describe as illegal circumstances—has released a letter in which he announces the launch of a new civic initiative, “Mer Dzevov” (“Our Way”).

“This movement has been formed around clear values and bold ambitions for Armenia’s future,” Karapetyan wrote. “Our goals are straightforward yet vital: to stimulate economic development, create real opportunities for entrepreneurship, to reinforce our national and family values. At the heart of our mission is the unwavering commitment to ensure the right of the people of Artsakh to live with dignity.”

In the letter, Karapetyan also stressed that Mer Dzevov is not merely a movement but the foundation for a new political force—one he believes the country urgently needs. “Our path is firm and our direction is clear,” he added. “We will continue—our way.”

Azerbaijan

As discussions continue over the possible establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reports suggest that Baku is already considering candidates for its future ambassador to Yerevan, according to Sputnik Armenia.

Elmar Mammadyarov, who served as Azerbaijan’s foreign minister for 16 years, told a local media outlet that the Azerbaijani ambassador to Armenia must be fluent in Armenian. “It is essential that the ambassador knows the Armenian language and understands the characteristics of the Armenian people,” Mammadyarov said, adding that a diplomatic background is not necessarily a requirement. “One can appoint someone from outside the diplomatic service—what matters is cultural and linguistic understanding.”

When asked whether he would be willing to take the position, Mammadyarov replied, “As deemed necessary,” suggesting openness to the possibility. However, he emphasized that such an appointment would only be possible following the signing of a formal agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Iran

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have made the same strategic mistake as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by placing their trust in the United States, according to General Yadollah Javani, deputy head of political affairs for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Both leaders “will pay a heavy price for their dishonorable actions,” he stated, and warned that countries like Iran, India and Russia “will not remain silent” in response to these developments.

The IRGC official also directly criticized growing U.S. involvement near Iran’s northern borders, asserting that the so-called “American dream” of establishing a presence in the region—particularly through the proposed Zangezur Corridor—would never materialize. “The Islamic Republic will defend its security and national interests against the Zangezur project by any means necessary,” Javani stated.

Russia

“Russia’s position on supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime is well known to Azerbaijan, and any such actions would only worsen the situation on the ground,” said Alexey Fadeev, deputy director of the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a press briefing.

Fadeev’s comments come amid reports that Azerbaijan may consider lifting its current ban on arms deliveries to Ukraine if Russian forces continue to target Azerbaijani-owned gas infrastructure located in Ukrainian territory.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry has taken note of these reports, and I can say that our Azerbaijani partners are fully aware of our position regarding the supply of weapons or dual-use humanitarian aid to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv,” Fadeev stated. “We believe such actions do not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and would only further destabilize the situation.”