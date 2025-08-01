Arman Nshanian brings Armenian history to life with “Echoes of Our Ancestors”

“Culture is everything. It is what identifies us,” says Arman Nshanian, CEO and creative director of the People of Ar Cultural Foundation. A classically trained opera singer, actor, director and producer from a long lineage of artists, Nshanian is on a mission to reignite Armenian cultural pride.

His latest endeavor, “Echoes of Our Ancestors,” is a large-scale cultural experience blending orchestral music, traditional Armenian folk melodies, visuals, dance and symbolic storytelling. Presented by People of Ar Productions in collaboration with Oscar Gold Productions, the show will premiere on Friday, September 12, 2025, under the baton of conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

The immersive production brings together a dynamic lineup of Armenian artists, including Serj Tankian, Tigran Hamasyan, Sebu, Inga and Anush and Sona Rubenyan, with performances by the Haikian Chamber Choir and the Zvartnots Dance Ensemble.

“Our goal at People of Ar is to make our shows just as fun and have people fight over tickets, like they do for other events,” Nshanian told the Weekly. “I want them to continuously come out and have a great time while embracing their heritage and culture.”

“Echoes of our Ancestors” marks the first installment in a planned trilogy, with future productions set to explore other genres of Armenian music and expand artistic collaborations. Nshanian and Asko Akopyan, CFO of the foundation and co-producer of the show, hope to bring the next chapter to the Hollywood Bowl in 2026.

Described by Nshanian as a “visual and musical odyssey through Armenian history,” the production draws from 20 pivotal moments that have shaped the Armenian experience. “We worked with a panel of historians and matched each moment with music that corresponds to the emotion and specific time in history,” he explained. “This methodical arrangement transports us through that history.”

Audiences can expect massive LED displays, a choreographed light show, modern ballet fused with traditional folk dance and a full symphony orchestra—all anchored in a commitment to authenticity.

For Nshanian, cultural expression is not just art; it is a form of survival. “[Armenians] have taken it for granted that we are still here,” he reflected. “Our existence is truly a victory to be proud of.”

Having lived in the United States and Europe and now Armenia, Nshanian has witnessed what he calls “an identity crisis silently floating around.” He believes that diasporan life, generational trauma and geopolitical pressures have distanced many Armenians from their roots.

“I know how enticing it is to conform to other cultures,” he said. “I am suggesting that we study and take pride in our own culture—because it is just as cool, hip and exciting.”

Nshanian expressed gratitude to his team and collaborators for bringing the project to life, including Akopyan, Silvia Kavoukjian, Gohar and Diran Ohanian, Vartuhi Vardanyan, Charlie Ghailian, Kevin Zorian, Shushan Karapetyan and the entire committee of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies. He also thanked Andranik Berberyan, maestro Smbatyan, Serj Tankian and the artists who trusted him with the vision.

Nshanian explained that “Echoes of Our Ancestors” is more than a performance—it is a call to cultural revival. He concluded with a poetic reminder of the past’s ensuring power:

“Though the waters shall claim the valleys,

the knowledge of the ancestors shall sleep in the stones.

When the time is right,

the children of Haik shall awaken it.”

The first installment of “Echoes of Our Ancestors” invites audiences to rekindle their connection to heritage, explore identity and reawaken pride. Projects like these—driven by passionate creatives like Arman Nshanian—fortify the threads between Armenian culture, history and collective memory.

Let the echoes rise.