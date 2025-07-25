AMAA to hold 106th Annual Meeting Banquet in Los Angeles

PARAMUS, N.J.—The 106th Annual Meeting Banquet of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) will be held on October 18, 2025, at the Jonathan Club in Los Angeles. The event will mark the conclusion of the association’s 106th Annual Meeting, which will take place earlier that day at the Armenian Church of the Nazarene in Glendale, California.

The banquet committee has announced the theme of the evening: Faithful to Our Legacy. This year’s banquet will honor Dr. Nazareth E. Darakjian, former president of the association’s Board of Directors.

LindaKay Abdulian, president and CEO of the National Raisin Company in Fresno, California, will serve as master of ceremonies. A current AMAA board member, Abdulian has been actively involved with the association for over 25 years.

“When you give your time and talents to the AMAA, you make a difference in the lives of all those who are helped through this association,” said Abdulian. “The AMAA’s generational reputation among the Armenian and Christian communities is reflected in the devotion, integrity, accountability and stewardship of its leadership. We have been blessed with many dedicated men and women serving the AMAA in various roles.”

The AMAA was established in 1918 in response to the devastation of the Armenian Genocide, with the mission of supporting survivors by re-establishing Armenian Evangelical communities, churches and schools in the Near East. For the past 107 years, it has remained faithful to its legacy. The AMAA has built, rebuilt, established and strengthened churches, schools and communities around the world. The association stands firmly on three foundational pillars: evangelism, education and humanitarianism.

Evangelism

Throughout more than a century of service, the AMAA has followed the call to put faith into action by serving both the physical and spiritual needs of people around the world.

Education

For decades, the AMAA has been a cornerstone of Armenian education, supporting 22 educational institutions worldwide. These schools offer a rich educational, spiritual and cultural environment to more than 3,000 students each year.

The AMAA has founded, co-founded and supported schools and universities across Armenia, the Middle East and North America, including Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon—the only Armenian university in the diaspora—which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Humanitarianism

From conflicts in the Middle East to current challenges in Armenia, the AMAA has provided consistent humanitarian support. Inspired by Christ’s example, it has raised funds, developed programs and delivered medical, social and financial aid to thousands of vulnerable families, individuals and children in need.

“With God’s grace, we will continue to be faithful to our legacy by providing financial aid to Armenian Evangelical schools; investing in youth and health ministries; helping churches proclaim the eternal hope we have in Christ; contributing to the Armenian Children’s Milk Fund and summer camps; and supporting displaced Artsakh families as they integrate and thrive in Armenia,” said Serge D. Buchakjian, CEO and executive director of the AMAA.

The 106th Annual Meeting Banquet will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Jonathan Club, located at 545 S. Figueroa Street in Los Angeles. The evening will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet at 7 p.m. The program will feature videos highlighting the work of the AMAA and a tribute to honoree Dr. Darakjian. Guests can look forward to a fun and engaging evening, including a special musical performance.

For more information or to make reservations, please contact the AMAA headquarters in Paramus, N.J. at (201) 265-2607 or visit amaa.org/events.