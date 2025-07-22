LA Heart Walk chair aims to build community of lifesavers

LOS ANGELES—For Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian, the American Heart Association’s mission is deeply personal. While in medical school, she tragically lost her mother to cardiac arrest. Years later, she faced a similar crisis when her father-in-law went into cardiac arrest at home. Kaloostian and her husband took turns performing CPR, ultimately saving his life.

This year, the Keck Medicine of USC physician specializing in family medicine and geriatrics is channeling her passion for health and helping others into her role as the chairperson of this year’s Greater Los Angeles Heart and Stroke Walk, which takes place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

“My father-in-law would not be here today, showering his grandchildren with lots of love, if it weren’t for CPR,” said Kaloostian, who serves as a board member of the American Heart Association in Los Angeles. “One of our goals for the Heart and Stroke Walk is to build a Nation of Lifesavers, where at least one person in every household knows how to perform this lifesaving skill in a cardiac emergency.”

As the leader of the Greater Los Angeles Heart and Stroke Walk, Kaloostian will spearhead a team of executives in engaging local companies and organizations to take part in the campaign. In addition to mobilizing the community to build a Nation of Lifesavers, the event aims to raise $1.7 million to fight cardiovascular disease and advance the American Heart Association’s vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and globally. Nearly 128 million U.S. adults have some form of CVD.

Over its more than 100-year history, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke, striving to save and improve lives by helping advance scientific and technological innovations.

Since 1949, the Association has invested more than $5.9 billion in research, resulting in breakthroughs that save and improve countless lives every day, including CPR, the artificial heart valve, cholesterol lowering drugs, stents and microsurgery.

The American Heart Association is devoted to transforming policies, systems and communities to improve the health and well-being of all people. It is also the leader in resuscitation science, education and training, and the publisher of the official guidelines for CPR and emergency cardiovascular care.

For information and to join the Greater Los Angeles Heart and Stroke Walk, go to HeartWalkLA.org.