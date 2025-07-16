Gayane Iskandaryan joins The Armenian Weekly as assistant editor

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Weekly is pleased to announce the appointment of Gayane Iskandaryan as its new assistant editor.

Iskandaryan brings a strong background in history, journalism and Armenian community engagement to the role. She holds a Master of Arts in History from the University of California, Irvine, where her thesis focused on Armenia-diaspora relations and Soviet Armenian migration to Los Angeles County. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Her professional experience spans nonprofit community organizations, cultural platforms and academic research. She has worked as an Armenian-English interpreter and translator, and served as an editor and social media manager for HyeBred Magazine.

Reflecting on her new role, Iskandaryan shared, “The weight of this opportunity—to learn from and contribute to the historical legacy of The Armenian Weekly—is not lost on me. I am honored and excited to serve this community with passionate voices.”

She also acknowledged the continuity that shaped her path: “Lillian Avedian, the former assistant editor, whom I connected with during our time at UC Berkeley; the current editor Lilly Torosyan; and all of the editors who came before have set a precedent in honoring and developing the Weekly—a legacy that I endeavor to continue in this role.”

In addition to her editorial responsibilities, Iskandaryan is eager to tap into her own creative voice. “This role enables me to continue bolstering Armenian voices while rekindling my voice through writing.”

Her appointment follows a recent leadership transition and reflects the publication’s ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging Armenian-American talent in journalism and storytelling. Iskandaryan inherits the role from Lillian Avedian, who served with dedication and distinction at the Weekly for nearly five years.

“We are excited to welcome Gayane Iskandaryan to our team,” said editor-in-chief Lilly Torosyan. “Her deep knowledge of Armenian history and culture, combined with her editorial expertise and community connections, makes her a perfect fit as we continue to tell the many stories of the Armenian community in all its complexity.”

We invite readers to join us in welcoming Gayane Iskandaryan as she begins this new chapter with The Armenian Weekly.