‘Echoes of Our Ancestors’ musical to premiere in Los Angeles

The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles during a performance in 2020 (Photo by Amhernandez8754/ Wikimedia Commons)

LOS ANGELES — For one unforgettable night, the historic Greek Theatre will be transformed into a space of cultural memory and celebration when People of Ar Cultural Foundation, in association with the USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies, present the world premiere of “Echoes of Our Ancestors,” a sweeping musical and visual experience uniting global Armenian artists on one of the world’s most iconic stages.

People of Ar Productions and Oscar Gold Productions have joined forces once again to present “Echoes of Our Ancestors,” continuing their shared mission of bringing Armenian culture to the world through powerful, immersive storytelling.

Taking place on Friday, September 12, 2025, this epic production blends live orchestral music, traditional Armenian folk melodies, immersive visuals, dance and symbolic storytelling—all under the baton of Maestro Sergey Smbatyan.

“This is more than a performance—it’s a powerful reawakening of cultural pride, a tribute to resilience and a stirring reminder of who we are,” said the project’s creative director and author, Arman Nshanian. “It’s a ritual of return—for our people and for anyone longing to remember their roots.”

“Echoes of Our Ancestors” will feature a dynamic cast of Armenian performers, including Serj Tankian, Tigran Hamasyan, Sebu, Inga & Anush, Sona Rubenyan, Nune Yesayan, Sevak Amroyan, Armen Movsisyan, Suren Arustamyan, Karnig Sarkissian, Isabel Bayrakdarian and Barseg Tumanyan.

The evening will also showcase the Haikian Chamber Choir and the Zvartnots Dance Ensemble, with a special performance by Ludvig Ispiryan and composer Andranik Berberyan.

In addition to Nshanian, the creative team includes Asko Akopyan, the CFO and producer at People of Ar Cultural Foundation and board member, Sylvia Kavoukjian.

The September 12 event at the Greek Theatre will begin when doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets now through TicketMaster, either by visiting the following link or by calling 818-265-0506. 

This once-in-a-lifetime experience promises an unforgettable night of beauty, memory and shared identity—a celebration not only of Armenian heritage but of the universal human journey through loss, survival and cultural rebirth.

People of Ar is a cultural foundation committed to elevating Armenian voices through powerful artistic productions that inspire global connection, remembrance and pride.

The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies is dedicated to fostering academic and cultural engagement with Armenian heritage and history.

