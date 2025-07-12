Announcements

Delegation advances U.S. support for Swiss platform on Armenian return to Nagorno-Karabakh

July 12, 2025
Swiss-led delegation advocating for the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh, seen here between meetings at the U.S. Capitol: Vartan Oskanian, former Foreign Minister of Armenia; Swiss MPs Lucas Reimann (Swiss People’s Party) and Erich Vontobel (Democratic Federal Union); S. Biedermann, Executive Director of CSI; and Dr. John Eibner, International President of CSI.

WASHINGTON—Members of the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh—Erich Vontobel (Federal Democratic Union) and Lukas Reimann (Swiss People’s Party), alongside Dr. John Eibner of Christian Solidarity International (CSI) and former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian—held a second full day of meetings on July 9, with Vice President J.D. Vance’s national security team, the office of the Speaker of the U.S. House and key Senate offices, to discuss international efforts to realize the right of return for the ethnically-cleansed Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

These meetings followed a full day of engagements with U.S. House offices, culminating in a standing-room-only Capitol Hill briefing attended by over 200 congressional offices and dozens of policymakers and foreign policy stakeholders. The visiting delegation also held high-level meetings at the U.S. Department of State and was received by Switzerland’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Ralf Heckner.

The Parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh has commissioned former Minister Oskanian to serve as coordinator of the Committee for the Defense of the Fundamental Rights of the People of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Former Armenia Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian addressing a capacity crowd at the July 8 Capitol Hill briefing on the Swiss Peace Initiative on Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Swiss Peace Initiative is based on Motion 24.4259, passed by Parliament, which instructs the Federal Council to organize an international peace forum on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to facilitate an open dialogue between Azerbaijan and representatives of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians and to negotiate the safe return of the historically resident Armenian population.

