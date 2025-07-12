Delegation advances U.S. support for Swiss platform on Armenian return to Nagorno-Karabakh

WASHINGTON—Members of the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh—Erich Vontobel (Federal Democratic Union) and Lukas Reimann (Swiss People’s Party), alongside Dr. John Eibner of Christian Solidarity International (CSI) and former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian—held a second full day of meetings on July 9, with Vice President J.D. Vance’s national security team, the office of the Speaker of the U.S. House and key Senate offices, to discuss international efforts to realize the right of return for the ethnically-cleansed Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

These meetings followed a full day of engagements with U.S. House offices, culminating in a standing-room-only Capitol Hill briefing attended by over 200 congressional offices and dozens of policymakers and foreign policy stakeholders. The visiting delegation also held high-level meetings at the U.S. Department of State and was received by Switzerland’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Ralf Heckner.

The Parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh has commissioned former Minister Oskanian to serve as coordinator of the Committee for the Defense of the Fundamental Rights of the People of Nagorno-Karabakh.