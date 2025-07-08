AMAA’s Avedisian School celebrates Class of 2025

PARAMUS, N.J.—The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan, founded by the Armenian Missionary Association of America, once again held a commencement ceremony in June to celebrate the graduation of 40 students. Every year, the familiar words are heard: “This year’s graduates are the best.” And once again, these words were no exaggeration.

Parents, teachers and honored guests warmly applauded as the flags of the Republic of Armenia and Avedisian School were carried into the auditorium. The atmosphere was more than festive—it was full of warmth and emotion. After all, today a new generation of Avedisians stepped into a new chapter of life, ready to carry forward the values they have gained over the years: honesty, hard work, determination, and of course, love and faith. Many of them are already students at Yerevan State, American, French and Slavic universities in Armenia, as well as other institutions.

School Principal Melanya Geghamyan delivered a farewell speech that sounded more like a mother’s tender blessing to her grown children: “Be strong, my dears. If you want to succeed in life, choose perseverance as your best friend, make experience your advisor, caution your older brother, and let faith and hope be your guardian angels. May the sky always be peaceful above your heads and may God’s hand be your shelter. Have a good journey!”

Aren Deirmenjian, AMAA Representative in Armenia, also warmly and sincerely congratulated the graduates. Suren Aloyan, a loyal friend of Avedisian School and founder of the “Koreez” educational program, shared thoughtful and practical advice with the graduates.

The farewell ceremony was filled with joyful surprises. One special moment was a speech given in Armenian by Pamela Avedisian, wife of the school’s benefactor, the late Edward Avedisian, who concluded her remarks by saying: “The values passed down to you by loving families and nurtured in this sacred place will guide you with determination to overcome challenges, with the courage to dream without limits, and with the unshakable belief that you have the power to create and bring about true change.”

Graduate Nare Arushanyan then gave a speech of thanks in fluent English, addressing many international guests in the audience. Graduate Aregi Daghlyan expressed gratitude in Western Armenian, and his classmate Hayk Matevosyan concluded his message by saying: “Today, we carry with us a piece of the heart of Avedisian School.”

The event featured a musical performance by talented young musicians who received scholarships from the “Music for the Future” Foundation, as well as a polished and heartfelt presentation by teacher and master of ceremonies Lilit Bakhsyan.

At the end of the celebration, everyone gathered in the rose-filled courtyard and the 40 joyful graduates released doves of peace into the sky.

“Each and every one of the students and graduates of Avedisian School are potential future leaders and an important stitch in the fabric of our society,” said Serge D. Buchakjian, CEO/Executive Director of AMAA.

The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School is a K–12 educational institution that offers high-quality, holistic and tuition-free education. Located in the low-income Malatia-Sebastia district of southwest Yerevan, the school operates in a modern, environmentally friendly building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. AHS was founded in 1998 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America, thanks to the vision and generosity of its benefactors Edward and Pamela Avedisian. Today, the school serves more than 700 students. To learn more about AMAA and Avedisian School, please visit their website.