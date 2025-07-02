IALA Los Angeles Chapter hosts poetry night with Aida Zilelian

The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s Los Angeles Chapter presents a literary evening celebrating the release of Aida Zilelian’s debut chapbook, DISSONANCE. Hosted by the Lusanet Collective, the event will feature readings by Lory Bedikian, Tina Demirdjian, Arthur Kayzakian, Cyrus Sepahbodi, Gina Srmabekian, Raffi Wartanian and Aida Zilelian. It will take place on July 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.

Open to all, the event is free of charge but a donation of $25 or more is suggested. Register by clicking on ‘Donate & Tickets’ here.

Winner of Swan Scythe’s 2024 poetry contest, Aida Zilelian’s debut poetry chapbook DISSONANCE is an autobiographical discovery that touches upon her Armenian history, childhood, the first-generation experience and ventures into the tides of adulthood and broken love. Learn more and purchase it here.

Aida Zilelian is a first generation American-Armenian writer, educator and storyteller from Queens, N.Y. She is the author of the novels All the Ways We Lied and The Legacy of Lost Things, recipient of the Tololyan Literary Award. She has been performing at storytelling events in NYC, Boston, Montreal and Los Angeles. Aida has also been featured in the Huffington Post, NPR’s Takeaway, among other reading series and print outlets. Her short story collection These Hills Were Meant for You was shortlisted for the Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction and her short story “The Piano” won first prize in the Lighthouse Weekly contest. Dissonance is her first poetry chapbook. Learn more about her work by visiting aidazilelian.com