IALA Los Angeles Chapter hosts poetry night with Aida Zilelian
The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s Los Angeles Chapter presents a literary evening celebrating the release of Aida Zilelian’s debut chapbook, DISSONANCE. Hosted by the Lusanet Collective, the event will feature readings by Lory Bedikian, Tina Demirdjian, Arthur Kayzakian, Cyrus Sepahbodi, Gina Srmabekian, Raffi Wartanian and Aida Zilelian. It will take place on July 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.
Open to all, the event is free of charge but a donation of $25 or more is suggested. Register by clicking on ‘Donate & Tickets’ here.
Winner of Swan Scythe’s 2024 poetry contest, Aida Zilelian’s debut poetry chapbook DISSONANCE is an autobiographical discovery that touches upon her Armenian history, childhood, the first-generation experience and ventures into the tides of adulthood and broken love. Learn more and purchase it here.