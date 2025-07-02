Literary CornerAnnouncements

‘I Thought I Was the Only One’: Hands-on storytelling workshop by IALA

July 2, 2025
Haig Chahinian

Do you ever feel like the only one? The only queer Armenian cousin. Caregiver. Colleague. Community activist. Generational cycle-breaker. The list continues.

Facilitated by author Haig Chahinian, this virtual workshop invites participants to reflect on their experiences of feeling like “the only one” through a series of writing prompts. Participants will then have the opportunity to share their work in some ad-hoc storytelling. What we build collectively could shed light on how connected we really are. Ultimately, this workshop is an opportunity to hold and love our own stories.

Brought to you by the International Armenian Literary Alliance’s Queer Armenian Literature Committee and cosponsored by Azad Archives, GALAS LGBTQ+ Armenian Society, Pink Armenia and the Queer Armenian Library, the workshop welcomes all queer Armenians—whether or not you identify as writers.

The free, virtual event is set for Saturday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT | 1:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 p.m. AMT. The workshop will last 90 minutes, with an optional half-hour hangout afterwards. Register here. 

Haig Chahinian is an independent career counselor whose writing has appeared in O The Oprah Magazine, The New York Times and Los Angeles Review of Books. His solo show Best. Dad. NEVER. is running at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles this June. Stage and Cinema calls the piece “quietly revolutionary: a man rewriting the script for what fatherhood can look like today.” Keep an eye at BestDadNEVER.com for details and additional dates to come.

This event is funded in part by Poets & Writers through public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy.

