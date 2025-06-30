Armenian Film Festival Australia returns with inaugural awards program

The Armenian Film Festival Australia (AFFA) proudly announces its ninth edition, marking a significant milestone with the introduction of its inaugural awards program. The festival will take place in Sydney from August 8-17 at Event Cinemas Top Ryde and in Melbourne from August 29-31 at Lido Cinemas Hawthorn. It will open with Monsieur Aznavour, an epic portrait of the legendary French Armenian singer.

For the first time in its nine-year history, AFFA will present awards recognizing excellence across multiple categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Documentary, Best Short Film and Audience Choice, with special mentions in each category. The awards program underscores the festival’s evolution as Australia’s premier showcase of Armenian and diaspora cinema.

“The introduction of our awards program represents a pivotal moment for AFFA,” said co-founder and co-director Hourie Demirjian. “As we enter our ninth year, we’re not only celebrating exceptional filmmaking but formally recognizing the outstanding achievements of Armenian filmmakers worldwide. This year’s program, from Charles Aznavour’s extraordinary journey to groundbreaking documentaries about our ancient winemaking traditions, exemplifies the caliber of work we’re proud to honor.”

The festival features standout Australian premieres and thought-provoking documentaries, including Cup of Salvation, a rare window into the world’s oldest winemaking region, spanning Armenia and Iran. To complement the screening, filmmaker Vahe Keushguerian will host an intimate wine-tasting event for a strictly limited audience. It may be the first and only chance to sample these extraordinary Armenian wines on Australian soil, including one that’s been dubbed “the most dangerous wine in the world.” This is an unmissable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Other highlights include My Sweet Land, Jordan’s official Academy Award entry, which follows 11-year-old Vrej’s life in Artsakh, and Reverse Side of the Medal, an inspiring portrait of a female weightlifter that opens the Melbourne program.

Award winners will be announced at the closing ceremony in Sydney, celebrating both established and emerging filmmakers who continue to push the boundaries of Armenian cinema.

The festival continues to provide a platform for both emerging and established filmmakers, with confirmed special guests including the charismatic Vahe Keushguerian (Cup of Salvation), Anna Maxim (Reverse Side of the Medal) and Mark Haroutonian, as well as a virtual appearance by director Aramazt Kalayjian (Tezeta).

For the full festival program and to purchase tickets, visit www.armenianfilmfestival.com.au. All films feature English subtitles.

Film festival highlights include:

Monsieur Aznavour

Opening night, Sydney | Closing night, Melbourne

An epic portrait of Charles Aznavour’s life, from childhood to his rise to fame. An unmissable journey into the life of an artist, an immortal singer-songwriter and one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Cup of Salvation

Special wine-tasting event

At the crossroads of Armenia and Iran, a father and daughter must overcome war, religion and geopolitics to establish their wines on the global stage and reclaim a 6,000-year-old tradition of winemaking. From the team behind the SOMM documentaries. Features exclusive wine tasting with filmmaker Vahe Keushguerian.

My Sweet Land

Australian premiere | Jordan’s Academy Award entry

11-year-old Vrej’s life in his homeland Artsakh is like a paradise. However, when war erupts, he must flee with his family and confront the devastation left behind. A testament to the people of Artsakh, where resilience endures among generations.

Reverse Side of the Medal

Melbourne opening night

An inspiring documentary following the journey of a female weightlifter, exploring themes of determination, strength and breaking barriers in sport.

My Armenian Phantoms

Australian premiere — Armenian history through film

An artistic timeline that explores Armenian cinema’s forgotten history by filmmaker Tamar Stepanyan, inspired by her father, actor Vigen Stepanyan. The documentary uses archival footage and personal memories to reveal the cultural legacy of Soviet Armenian films, highlighting themes of identity, love, struggle and artistic expression.

Tezeta

Australian premiere

A compelling film that bridges Armenian and Ethiopian cultures through the universal language of jazz and music.