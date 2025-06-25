What is your long-term play?

This article isn’t just about your role in the Armenian community—it’s a call to reflect deeply on your own life. My goal is to challenge you to think long-term, to look beyond the day-to-day distractions, and to ask yourself: What am I really building?

I want you to take an honest look at your choices, your mindset and your direction—and walk away with a renewed sense of purpose. I want you to see that being involved, taking responsibility and showing up for your community isn’t a burden—it’s one of the greatest opportunities for personal growth and lifelong fulfillment.

In this fast-paced world, we’re constantly pulled in different directions—school, work, social media, sports, entertainment, family obligations and more. Everything and everyone is fighting for your attention—and attention might be one of the single greatest assets of our time.

As Armenian youth, we’re not only navigating these everyday pressures, but we’ve also inherited the responsibility of protecting and advancing our Armenian identity and cause.

Let’s be honest. It has never been easier to “take it easy.” You can coast through life—get a degree, find a job, scroll endlessly on your phone, chase short-term comfort and stay uninvolved. Many do. For the most part, it’s easy to avoid getting involved and taking on unnecessary responsibilities. There are so many people in the Armenian community who are inactive—or if they are active, they don’t give it their all.

Is that really going to get you where you want to be in life?

Too often, we view responsibility as a burden. We shy away from it, fearing it will rob us of our free time or fun. But in my honest opinion, you should want to be active in the Armenian community and organizations—because responsibility is a blessing in disguise, which helps you grow into a leader. Responsibility is the very thing that unlocks your growth, your purpose, your future wealth—and your impact.

Let’s bridge the gap

I was fortunate to understand this at a young age. Everybody wants comfort and ease, but very few lead the lives they want. So, why would you follow the crowd if most of the world doesn’t have the fulfillment, success, impact or wealth we all eventually seek?

I’ve always asked myself—up until now, as a 25-year-old—how can I best set myself up for the future? How can I grow my life and attain new skills, abilities, wealth and opportunities? What is my long-term play?

For me, the answer has always been clear: getting involved.

I’ve been active in organizations like the AYF, ARF, ARS, ANCA and Homenetmen. These weren’t just commitments to the Armenian Cause—they were investments in my own development. Every council and executive board, every task and challenge—it all became a training ground for life. I’ve learned how to lead, communicate, organize events, manage time, build relationships, speak to parents and youth, advocate for causes bigger than myself, and push through discomfort. These weren’t just community service activities—they were personal transformations.

It doesn’t matter which organization you are a part of. What matters is how involved you are, the responsibilities you take on and the skills you gain. Think big and long-term. Stop playing small, shying away from responsibility, and chasing comfort and entertainment. Reality check—that’s not life. Life will, sooner or later, throw harsh things your way, so best be prepared!

And that’s the real message I want to share: being active in Armenian organizations isn’t just about giving—it’s also about becoming.

Preparing for who you want to be

We all have big dreams, right? And with that, we all want some level of financial freedom (unless I am the only one). But to achieve your big dreams or financial freedom, you must be reliable, passionate and committed to something. Whether it’s becoming a CEO, starting a business, leading a team or being a great parent, spouse or human being—you’re going to need skills. Leadership, discipline, time management, collaboration, communication…those don’t just appear out of nowhere.

You don’t magically wake up one day ready for success. You build yourself into that person, day by day, responsibility by responsibility.

If you think being on an AYF executive or council is “too much work,” ask yourself this: what about the job of a CEO overseeing a multi-million dollar company with hundreds of employees? Switch out CEO with anyone else—a doctor, a nurse, a lawyer, a real estate broker or any role you want in life.

If you shy away from the responsibilities in front of you now, how will you rise to the challenges later? What do you want to be when you grow up? And how are you going to best prepare to be that person?

The AYF and our other Armenian organizations are some of the best places to prepare—not only for life’s responsibilities, but for its biggest opportunities. By taking on responsibilities, learning new skills, and being a part of executives or councils, you are literally taking yourself to new levels.

Serving the Cause—and yourself

Let’s not forget the bigger picture. When you take on leadership in the Armenian community, you’re also preserving our identity, strengthening our cause and inspiring the next generation. That in itself is worth your time, isn’t it?

Beyond that, you’re becoming someone who can show up powerfully in any room—whether that’s a boardroom, a family room or a courtroom. You’re building habits that align with values. You’re building a life rooted in purpose and impact.

So again, I ask: What is your long-term play? How are you going to become the person you always wanted to be? What skills or abilities must you learn beforehand? And can being involved in Armenian organizations help you with that?

This is a question only you can answer—but it’s one you must answer, if you want to live a life of fulfillment, purpose and real success.

Don’t follow the crowd. Don’t seek comfort above growth. Don’t underestimate the power of responsibility.

The future is watching. Your future self is counting on you.

The choices you make today, and the intentionality behind those choices and action, will lead the direction of your life. So choose wisely, and realize that responsibility is the best thing you can do—for your future self and for the future of Armenia.