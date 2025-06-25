Poetry

John sings to my mother

Sharisse ZeroonianJune 25, 2025Last Updated: June 25, 2025
0 1 minute read
Store Street in London (Photo: Mike Quinn, via Wikimedia Commons)

Malvern, U.K., 1974:

At an English language education summer camp
for Iranian-Armenian kids, counselor John sits smiling,
surrounded by braided heads; dark as
Caspian caviar, frizzy as
their fenugreek names feel
in his fish-and-chips mouth. One of them is

my mother, aged fourteen. She watches
in rapt attention as he strums the guitar, singing the song about
the old man in the closed-down market,
and the girl with her clothes in rags.

How can you tell me you’re lonely? He asks her; both of them blissfully
blind to the future; five years later, she will remember
lonely; the word that squeezes into a suitcase, that limps
down the stairs like a silent sole of a scared shoe when
the Supreme patriarch calls,
his flag-ripping cry so loud that
a crucifix cowers; forgive me, Father, for I have
prayed on Sunday instead of Friday,
showed my shins in the street,
sipped a little champagne.

 

Related Articles

Meanwhile,

John sits smiling, singing
about the streets of London, insisting
he can show [her] something
to make [her] change
[her] mind.

Belmont, Massachusetts, USA, 2009:

In our computer room, my mother sits smiling, her shoulder
a soft home for my curly head, dark
as a Hershey bar, frizzy
as my fenugreek name feels in the neighbors’
sandwich bread mouths. I am
aged fourteen, watching in rapt attention as
she sings along to the YouTube video that plays the song about
the old man in the closed-down market,
and the girl with her clothes in rags

How can you tell me you’re lonely? She asks me, blissfully
blind to the present; right now, I remember
lonely; the word that squeezes inside a stomach, that limps
down the stairs like a silent sole of a scared shoe
when the Supreme patriarch calls,
his soul-scraping cry so loud that
the stuffed animals shake; forgive me, Father, for I have
gotten stuck scaling the bell curve,
twisted my ankle chasing a five-year plan,
one-upped the Rock of Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, 

my mother will still sit smiling, singing
about the streets of London,

of Tehran

insisting
she can show [me] something
to make [me] change
[my] mind.

Sharisse Zeroonian

Sharisse Zeroonian

Born and raised in the Boston area, Sharisse Zeroonian is a filmmaker and writer by night and works at the Belmont Media Center by day. She has written and directed three films so far, including “The Mouse in The Bread” (2018), and has written several plays, short stories and poems. She is currently working on an original television series. Her work has been featured in NYU’s Minetta Review and on NPR (and if you’re reading this, it means her work has been featured in The Armenian Weekly as well).
Sharisse Zeroonian

Latest posts by Sharisse Zeroonian (see all)

Sharisse ZeroonianJune 25, 2025Last Updated: June 25, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Sharisse Zeroonian

Sharisse Zeroonian

Born and raised in the Boston area, Sharisse Zeroonian is a filmmaker and writer by night and works at the Belmont Media Center by day. She has written and directed three films so far, including “The Mouse in The Bread” (2018), and has written several plays, short stories and poems. She is currently working on an original television series. Her work has been featured in NYU’s Minetta Review and on NPR (and if you’re reading this, it means her work has been featured in The Armenian Weekly as well).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Digitalization: Entrusting our story in the hands of a foreign empire

June 17, 2025

Birds

May 28, 2025

Last night, I dreamt I was a child

May 22, 2025

Dolma

May 22, 2025
Back to top button