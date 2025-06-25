John sings to my mother

Malvern, U.K., 1974:

At an English language education summer camp

for Iranian-Armenian kids, counselor John sits smiling,

surrounded by braided heads; dark as

Caspian caviar, frizzy as

their fenugreek names feel

in his fish-and-chips mouth. One of them is

my mother, aged fourteen. She watches

in rapt attention as he strums the guitar, singing the song about

the old man in the closed-down market,

and the girl with her clothes in rags.

How can you tell me you’re lonely? He asks her; both of them blissfully

blind to the future; five years later, she will remember

lonely; the word that squeezes into a suitcase, that limps

down the stairs like a silent sole of a scared shoe when

the Supreme patriarch calls,

his flag-ripping cry so loud that

a crucifix cowers; forgive me, Father, for I have

prayed on Sunday instead of Friday,

showed my shins in the street,

sipped a little champagne.

Meanwhile,

John sits smiling, singing

about the streets of London, insisting

he can show [her] something

to make [her] change

[her] mind.

Belmont, Massachusetts, USA, 2009:

In our computer room, my mother sits smiling, her shoulder

a soft home for my curly head, dark

as a Hershey bar, frizzy

as my fenugreek name feels in the neighbors’

sandwich bread mouths. I am

aged fourteen, watching in rapt attention as

she sings along to the YouTube video that plays the song about

the old man in the closed-down market,

and the girl with her clothes in rags.

How can you tell me you’re lonely? She asks me, blissfully

blind to the present; right now, I remember

lonely; the word that squeezes inside a stomach, that limps

down the stairs like a silent sole of a scared shoe

when the Supreme patriarch calls,

his soul-scraping cry so loud that

the stuffed animals shake; forgive me, Father, for I have

gotten stuck scaling the bell curve,

twisted my ankle chasing a five-year plan,

one-upped the Rock of Gibraltar.

Meanwhile,

my mother will still sit smiling, singing

about the streets of London,

of Tehran,

insisting

she can show [me] something

to make [me] change

[my] mind.