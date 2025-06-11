Faithful rally as rift widens between Church and prime minister

YEREVAN—Hundreds of Armenians gathered at Zvartnots International Airport on June 10 to welcome Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, voicing support for the spiritual leader amid mounting tensions with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his administration.

Upon arrival, the Catholicos led the crowd in prayer before addressing the gathered media and supporters. “This is neither the time nor the place for an interview,” he told reporters, referring them instead to the Supreme Spiritual Council’s earlier statement. “Matters concerning the Church and the clergy are addressed through appropriate channels. I have nothing more to add,” he said.

Turning to the crowd that had come to express solidarity, Karekin II acknowledged the pain caused by recent remarks from the prime minister. “Beloved faithful, we know the statements made by the prime minister have deeply disturbed our children,” he said. “With God’s mercy and our resolve, and without undue emotion or unrest, we must overcome this hardship. Remain strong in your faith, in your love and loyalty to the Church. Let us not allow actions that could endanger our national unity.”

Speaking at Zvartnots, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Member of Parliament and representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Supreme Council, condemned what he described as a calculated and ongoing campaign by Pashinyan against the Church.

“From the first day he came to power, Nikol Pashinyan has fought against the Church. In the past, he did it covertly, using others. Now, he has launched an open assault,” Saghatelyan said. “We all know his political handwriting, and we all see where he is trying to take this society.”

“This gathering is an expression of solidarity with the Church and with His Holiness. We are here to say that the Church is not alone—and we will not allow it to be treated this way. This is the first clear step in showing unity with the Church,” he continued.

Saghatelyan went further, warning of the danger of remaining silent. “If we want to force this monster back into its lair, we must resist. A firm, collective response is needed.”

Just hours later, however, PM Pashinyan reignited the controversy with a provocative Facebook post, demanding clarification from the Church: “Let the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin clarify: according to the canons of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, what happens when it is revealed that a celibate clergyman has violated the vow of celibacy and fathered a child after taking the vow?”

Previously, Pashinyan posted another controversial statement on his official Facebook page, calling for the removal of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and the reorganization of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Addressing followers of the Armenian Apostolic Church directly, Pashinyan wrote: “Beloved faithful of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, as one of you, I call upon you to take concrete steps to free the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and to organize new catholicosate elections.”

In the post, Pashinyan proposed the formation of a “coordinating group” to oversee what he described as a “renewal” of the Church’s highest leadership. He outlined specific spiritual and moral criteria for participation, stating that prospective members must:

Believe wholeheartedly in Jesus Christ;

Have read the Bible from beginning to end at least once;

Have observed Great Lent at least once in the past five years;

Pray daily;

Believe that the proposed renewal aligns with the interests of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Armenian people and the state.

Pashinyan added that both laypeople and clergy could join the group, but with a caveat for clergy: “In the case of celibate clergy, it is mandatory that they have not violated their vow of celibacy.”

He said he would personally select the group’s first 10 members and noted that while most of the criteria could not be objectively verified, “with God’s help, through dialogue and spiritual discernment, it is possible to see with the eyes of the soul.”

Pashinyan invited interested individuals to apply by email, requesting their full name, phone number and a brief note about their profession or occupation. He emphasized that the group would initially operate quietly in a “working format” before deciding how and when to go public.

“Many will be tempted to speak words of scandal. We will be accused of all kinds of sins,” Pashinyan wrote in closing. “But face all of this with the eyes of your soul. Listen to the voice of our living Lord, Jesus Christ, and act accordingly.”

The post drew immediate backlash from religious leaders, opposition parties and politicians, many of whom called the prime minister’s initiative a blatant attempt to undermine the Church’s independence and interfere in its internal governance.

The ARF Bureau issued a statement of support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, condemning what it describes as an “anti-national and unconstitutional” campaign by Pashinyan’s government against one of Armenia’s most vital institutions. The ARF Bureau sees the campaign as part of a broader effort to weaken national unity and undermine the Church’s constitutional role.

According to the Bureau, the government’s actions are especially dangerous given the broader geopolitical context. Armenia faces existential security threats, including unresolved issues related to the conflict over Artsakh and mounting external pressure. At such a critical time, the ARF argued, national cohesion and solidarity are essential—and targeting the Church undermines both.

The Bureau emphasized that the Armenian Apostolic Church has historically played a unique and irreplaceable role in the preservation of Armenian identity, spirituality and culture. The statement warned that attacking the Church—particularly its elected Patriarch and episcopal leadership—serves not the interests of the Armenian people, but those of hostile external forces. The ARF also pointed to the timing of the attacks, noting that they coincided with the Church’s international advocacy efforts, including its support for the rights of Artsakh Armenians.

It further condemned what it sees as the government’s alignment with hostile rhetoric coming from foreign actors—including inflammatory comments by religious figures in Azerbaijan—and criticized the exploitation of religious freedom to challenge the Church’s constitutionally enshrined status.

The ARF Bureau concluded by reaffirming its unwavering support for the Church and denouncing what it called the government’s “destructive, anti-state agenda.” It pledged the full strength of the global ARF network to stand by the Church in defense of national values, historical continuity, and the spiritual and political integrity of the Armenian people.

Opposition MP Artur Khachatryan of the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction also sharply criticized Pashinyan, accusing him of carrying out a sustained campaign against the Church since assuming office.

Speaking to reporters, Khachatryan claimed that Pashinyan’s recent social media attacks on the Church and Catholicos Karekin II were not isolated incidents, but rather part of a deliberate pattern of antagonism that began years ago.

“Since coming to power, Pashinyan has consistently targeted the Church,” said Khachatryan. “First, there was the ‘New Armenia, New Catholicos’ campaign. Then, just last year, the Catholicos was blocked from entering Sardarabad. There is no level of indignity this administration won’t stoop to.”

The confrontation between the Armenian government and the Church continues to unfold, marking a significant moment in the country’s political and religious landscape.