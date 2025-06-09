Beloved Saghatel Kardashian

As a fifth-generation Armenian, my culture has become lost within me. The desire to know more about my ancestors is a constant presence—a restless ache, a longing to understand and belong more deeply than I do today.

In 1913, my great-great-grandfather, Saghatel Kardashian, carried his Bible, faith and family across the ocean to a new land. It was God’s prophecy, spoken by Efim Gerasemovitch Klubniken, that propelled Saghatel forward to the United States. Though I cannot fully grasp the weight of that prophecy, I am forever indebted.

In recent years, I have reflected daily on the enormous gratitude I feel for my ancestors. Our existence today would be nothing had they not heeded the warning and uprooted the family from their native Karakala.

Saghatel, dearest great-great-grandfather, I thank you for your courage, resilience and faith in God. Our Kardashian name means more to me than a television show. To me, our name means Armenian. It means you.

Dear great-great-grandfather, may I make you a promise?

I will go forth on this pilgrimage to protect our name, knowing you are right by my side, guiding me and giving me the courage to speak the truth. When I look at your picture, I see a man of great confidence, pride, humility and deep love for your family. You loved me before you knew me.

Feeling beholden and needing to apologize to you, great-great-grandfather—yes, you truly are seeing our name everywhere. And I know your heart breaks, because I can feel it in every fiber of my being.

Come to me in my dreams again. Take me back to our village, where it all began, and tell me all that you lived through. Teach me to be Armenian, just like you.

And at that very moment, when I feel more Armenian than ever before, I will cry out to the heavens: God has answered my prayers. Your love, strength and wisdom will live in me for all eternity. Five generations did not separate us—it made our bond that much stronger.

Until the day breaks and the shadows flee away. (Song of Solomon 4:6)

This Bible verse is written on his gravestone.