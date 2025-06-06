Advancing medical education in Armenia: Highlights from the second Dr. Aram Chobanian Conference

By Liana Sahakyan

Administrative Chair, International Center for Professional Development (ICPD)

Held on June 1, 2025, the second Dr. Aram Chobanian Conference on Postgraduate Medical Education & Continuing Professional Development marked another successful milestone following its inaugural edition last year. This year’s theme, “Optimizing Postgraduate Continuous Medical Education through Novel Teaching Strategies,” drew an engaged audience and featured leading voices in medical education.

The conference was organized by the International Center for Professional Development (ICPD), in collaboration with the Dr. Edgar Housepian, Dr. Raffy Hovanessian and Dr. Aram Chobanian Funds, all established at the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). The event featured a bilingual format and offered Armenian CME credits, highlighting the organizers’ commitment to inclusivity and the advancement of professional development in Armenia.

Dr. Gevorg Yaghjyan, from the ICPD, delivered the opening remarks, honoring the legacy of his mentors, Drs. Housepian, Hovanessian and Chobanian, and their profound influence on his medical education journey. Dr. Karen Antman, Dean of the Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine at Boston University, followed with a moving tribute to Dr. Chobanian’s lasting contributions to the field and the University.

Dr. Ara Tekian, a global leader in medical education, delivered the keynote address, presenting innovative strategies in postgraduate teaching. His insights provided attendees with fresh perspectives and practical tools to implement in their own professional environments. Drs. Gevorg Yaghjyan and Varduhi Petrosyan of the American University of Armenia (AUA) served as session moderators.

Among the distinguished presenters were Drs. Stephen Ludwig, Alina Razak, Chaitanya Challa and Pooja Gupta from the United States; Drs. Maryam Asoodar and Anna Isahakyan from the Netherlands; and Dr. Zalim Balkizov from Russia. Each contributed their unique expertise and shared valuable insights into innovative approaches in medical education, greatly enriching the dialogue and fostering meaningful exchange throughout the event.

A dynamic panel discussion concluded the day’s sessions, with all speakers participating and fielding questions from the attendees. The interactive format encouraged meaningful engagement and cross-border knowledge sharing.

The conference welcomed 500 attendees and 17 panelists, with preregistration numbers reaching nearly 1,000, highlighting the strong interest in the topic.

With its high-quality programming, distinguished speakers and forward-thinking content, the conference once again affirmed its importance as a platform for advancing medical education in Armenia and beyond.

Dr. Gevorg Yaghjyan proposed a commendable initiative to designate June 1st as Medical Educators’ Day in Armenia. While the country already celebrates Teachers’ Day and honors medical doctors and nurses, this new recognition would specifically acknowledge the invaluable contributions of medical educators. By dedicating a day to these professionals, Dr. Yaghjyan aims to bring attention to the crucial role of academic medical professionals who teach and mentor the next generation of healthcare providers, ultimately enhancing the quality of medical education and care in Armenia.

The International Center for Professional Development in Armenia was created with the goal of providing resources to continuously improve knowledge and experience in healthcare sciences for practitioners, health professionals and biomedical technology experts. The Center relies on live conferences, online modules, workshops and simulations to offer the latest advances in healthcare to specialists, not only in Armenia and Artsakh, but also in regional countries and beyond.