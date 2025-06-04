Armenia’s survival

The constant aggression towards Armenia by Azerbaijan is now more evident than ever before. They conquered Artsakh and now claim that the Republic of Armenia is part of “Western Azerbaijan.” Hard to believe? The answer is no!

With a weak Armenian government and with the complete support of Turkey, Azerbaijan is as bold and aggressive as can be regarding its relationship with Armenia. Who can Armenia depend on? Obviously not the current administration of the United States, where the President is buddy-buddy with Erdogan and more interested in building hotels in Turkey and Azerbaijan. Russia? Russia is now only showing tepid lip service to Armenia and has their eye set on conquering Ukraine.

There is no doubt that the ultimate goal of Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, is to complete the destruction of Armenia and incorporate the country as part of Azerbaijan. To think that this would not involve massive killings of Armenians is ludicrous. Who would stop them? Is anyone stopping the mass killings of Palestinians by Israel with the intent to incorporate all of Gaza into Israel?

The current government of Armenia has shown antipathy to the Armenian diaspora. The Armenian challenge is great and unpredictable. Regardless, the Armenian diaspora will be a major factor in keeping Armenia a viable and safe nation. There are many questions but few solutions.