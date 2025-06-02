Aram Manoukian Institute releases pivotal white paper on Armenia’s energy future

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Aram Manoukian Institute for Strategic Planning is proud to announce the release of its latest white paper, “Solving the Energy Trilemma: Armenia’s Transition to Energy Abundance.” Authored by Vardan Adibekyan and Ridhi Aggarwal, with contributions from Ely Sandler, this study provides a roadmap for transforming Armenia’s energy landscape amid mounting geopolitical and environmental challenges.

The report arrives at a critical moment. Armenia faces an energy trilemma: balancing security, affordability and sustainability, while heavily dependent on Russian fuel imports and an aging energy infrastructure. With over 73% of its energy imported, Armenia remains vulnerable to external shocks and political leverage. This white paper offers a compelling vision to transition away from these dependencies toward a self-sustaining and diversified energy model.

“Armenia’s energy future must be defined by resilience and independence,” said Vardan Adibekyan. “This paper outlines the tools and partnerships needed to achieve exactly that.”

Key recommendations include:

Import Diversification : Strategic use of underutilized infrastructure and regional partnerships, particularly with Iran and Turkmenistan, to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

Clean Energy Expansion : Prioritizing large-scale solar, wind and geothermal development, with projects like Masrik-1 and Ayg-1 leading the way.

Electrification and Efficiency : Transitioning Armenia’s transport and heating sectors to electric systems, alongside improvements in energy efficiency and regulatory frameworks.

Climate Finance Mobilization : Proposals for tapping into international green financing, establishing PPP pipelines and reducing capital barriers for clean energy investment.

The study also reveals the hidden costs of energy dependency—from lost industrial output to rising electricity prices and environmental degradation. According to the paper, delayed action could deepen inequality and undercut Armenia’s long-term economic growth. “This is not just a technical roadmap—it is a national imperative,” said Ridhi Aggarwal. “We’re offering actionable policies that can help Armenia become a regional energy leader while advancing sustainability goals.”

The paper draws on empirical data, international comparisons and insights from Armenia’s current infrastructure to recommend a forward-looking yet pragmatic course of action. It has already sparked interest among policymakers, development banks and diaspora leaders focused on strengthening Armenia’s energy security.

The Aram Manoukian Institute, named after the founding father of the First Armenian Republic, is committed to generating strategic, research-based solutions to Armenia’s most pressing challenges—from national security to economic development and diaspora engagement.

The full white paper is available at https:// arammanoukianinstitute.org/ research/