The Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island celebrates 70 years

The Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island has been singing for 70 years! This year, they are celebrating with a gala concert on June 28, 2025 at 7 P.M. in Providence’s Egavian Cultural Center.

From its inception, hundreds of volunteers have devoted their time and talent to Armenian musical heritage. Their aim is to keep burning the torch of the Armenian spirit and never forget their glorious past. Their contribution in Rhode Island is enormous. In appreciation of their time and devotion, the Chorale is compiling a list of all its members since 1954 to be listed in the concert program. They deserve our thanks and encouragement. Week after week, the Chorale practices under the direction of world-famous composer and conductor, Konstantin Petrossian, accompanied by pianist, Mari Panosian.

The Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island has existed since 1954, known as the Armenian Community Chorus of Rhode Island. Its founder was Rouben Gregorian, conductor, violinist and a professor at Boston Conservatory. Under his leadership, the Armenian Community Chorus reached great heights; its performance at Lincoln Center, New York, where the group sang Armenian sharagans and music from Gomidas, was received with great appreciation. Michael Kroian, a teacher at Warwick Veterans High School, and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, assisted Prof. Gregorian on many occasions. Rouben Gregorian continued his services until 1986.

After a hiatus, the Chorale resumed its activities in 1995 under the direction of Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, changing its name to “Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island.” Members of the three Armenian churches in the community constitute the roster of the present Chorale. They have performed sharagans, works of many Armenian composers, and occasionally, American popular tunes upon request.

Artists of renown, such as Lily Chukasian, Lucine Amara and Ara Berberian, have performed with the Chorale, accompanied by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as a memorable performance of the Anoosh Opera with soloists from Armenia. Maestro Petrossian has cultivated the Armenian heritage in Rhode Island by bringing its music to the community, engaging well-known Armenian soloists, dance groups, and above all, by cultivating the love of music in young children who have performed with the Chorale many times. In addition to its annual gala concerts, the Chorale has sung on Martyrs’ Day, Christmas and other special occasions, and has had invitations to sing in nearby states—sometimes joining the local existing choral group.