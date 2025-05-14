Holy Archangels holds successful 123rd Diocesan Assembly and Clergy Conference

Haverhill, MA—Under the spiritual leadership of our beloved Primate, His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Holy Archangels Armenian Church had the honor and blessing of hosting the 2025 123rd Diocesan Assembly & Clergy Conference—a historic and joyful milestone for our parish. The Hilton Boston/ Woburn hotel served as the official venue for the conference sessions and Diocesan Assembly meetings providing a comfortable and accessible location for delegates, clergy and participants to come together for discussion and reflection on the life and mission of the Church. The theme for this year’s Diocesan Assembly was “Love One Another.”

The Clergy Conference brought together clergy from across the Eastern Diocese, beginning with morning and evening prayers and culminating in the celebration of Holy Badarak. The liturgical services, including the Thursday evening prayer service, were held in our newly consecrated Sanctuary, offering a sacred and peaceful setting for prayer and renewal.

Later Thursday, after the meetings had concluded, we had the joy and honor of welcoming our Diocesan Family to Holy Archangels Armenian Church. We gathered for evening prayer in our newly consecrated sanctuary, lifting our voices and hearts to God in unity. Afterward, we experienced the beauty of our culture—watching home-made lahmejun and jingalov hatz being made by Holy Archangels parishioners in a traditional Armenian tonir, followed by a delicious Armenian dinner shared in fellowship.

As part of our Outreach initiative and continuing the theme of “Love One Another,” 230 delegates and clergy came together to prepare 750 lunches for four local shelters, putting faith into action. Those shelters were: St. Martha’s Food Pantry (part of Lazarus House) Lawrence, Emmaus House Shelter (Haverhill), Merrimack Valley Dream Center (Lawrence) and Daybreak Shelter (Lawrence).

The Outreach Program was conceived by Bishop Mesrop and the Diocesan Council. Fr. Vart and the parishioners of Holy Archangels feel especially proud that our parish was the first to implement this program. This will become part of Diocesan Assemblies going forward. Surpazan later stated, “Jesus said, ‘Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me’ (Matthew 25:40). When we serve others, when we go out of our way to bless someone in need, we’re not just helping them, we’re honoring Christ.”

On Friday morning, Yn. Lusine Gyozalyan hosted the Yeretzgins’ Lunch, marking the 40th anniversary of this beloved Diocesan tradition. Twelve Yeretzgins participated in a spirit-filled morning, including a special session led by Ani Babayan on the Armenian letter Է (Eh) and its spiritual meaning. Each Yeretzgin painted the letter as a lasting memory of this sisterhood gathering.

After meetings on Friday, we all gathered for the Gala Banquet at the Hilton Boston/Woburn (300 in attendance which was open to the public) where after a delicious meal, two individuals were recognized: James M. Kalustian and Fr. John Delaney.

Armenian of the Year Honoree James M. Kalustian was recognized for his life-long dedication to the Armenian Church and Armenia. He started serving his church at the age of 10 when he was invited by his pastor at Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge to be a candleholder. He has continued his altar service for 50 years rising through the ranks to deacon. Not only has he served as a deacon at Holy Trinity, he also served on Parish Council for 12 years—six of them serving as Chairman—was elected delegate for four six-year terms. Jim also serves as the Chair of the Parish Trust Fund.

On the Diocesan level, among the duties Jim performed was serving on the Diocesan Council for 18 years, including four years as chair. He was appointed by the Primate to work with the Haverhill and Lawrence parishes to guide the process leading to the unification of both churches into Hye Pointe and now Holy Archangels Armenian Church. Jim also served on the Supreme Spiritual Council for over 15 years, where he helped develop the Global Church bylaws, National Ecclesiastical Assembly and By-Laws for the Dioceses within Armenia. The main altar and sacred mural depicting the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Christ Child in Holy Archangels Church were generously donated by Jim, in loving memory of his parents Martin and Mimi Kalustian.

Friend of the Armenians Honoree Fr. John Delaney, pastor of the Sacred Hearts parish in Haverhill, was recognized for all the assistance he and his parish provided. When Fr. John arrived at Sacred Hearts in April, 2012, Der Vart was the first clergyman to welcome him to the community. Since then, the friendship between them and their two faith communities has deepened.

During construction of Holy Archangels Church and Hall, the Armenian Church used the Sacred Hearts Chapel and hall for worship and fellowship. This visible sign of ecumenical spirit fostered a deep friendship and respect between the two communities. Since then, Fr. John has come to Holy Archangels to participate in various liturgical and faith formation celebrations, speaking at Lenten dinner series, attending our bazaars, picnics and food festivals. Fr. John also participated in the consecration of our new Sanctuary last October. He jumped at Der Hayr’s offer to participate in our pilgrimage to Armenia in 2018 to experience firsthand the beauty of Armenia, its people, culture and food.

The evening concluded in celebration, with dancing and fellowship shared among clergy, delegates and parishioners, with music by the Jason Naroian Ensemble featuring the voice of Michael Gostanian.

The Women’s Guild Central Council held their Assembly. Women’s Guild members from across the Diocese attended their events and the Assembly and concluded with the Women of Wonder luncheon on Saturday. Nancy Kassabian, Chairlady of the Women’s Guild Central Council welcomed the attendees. Those who were honored were Charlotte Mosto and Katherine Meranian. Honored posthumously were Melanee Naroian, Sylvia Tavitian and Azaduhi Loosian.

The week concluded with Holy Badarak celebrated by V. Rev. Fr. Poghos Vartanyan, delegate from Holy Etchmiadzin, who traveled by the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II and at the invitation of His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan. In his sermon, he reflected on the sacred calling of building a church and how our parish has now joined the sacred chain of ancestors in that holy mission.

Following Holy Badarak, a farewell brunch was served at the church, where Assembly Chair Mark Kazanjian offered words of thanks and recognition to all who made the week possible.

With deep gratitude to God and to all our dedicated volunteers, this Clergy Conference and Diocesan Assembly was a time of faith, learning, fellowship and joyful service—a true blessing for our parish and Diocese.

A heartfelt thank you to our Diocesan Assembly Chairman, Mark Kazanjian and his dedicated committee and volunteers for their tireless work and devotion in making this Assembly a joyful, meaningful and impactful week for our entire Diocesan community.