Forging the fire: How AYF-YOARF shaped the Armenian identity with U. Vrej Dawli

The Central Junior Council (CJC) is excited to share the latest chapter of our interview series, spotlighting the inspiring voices of the Armenian Youth Federation–Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region. In this edition, we sat down with Unger Vrej G. Dawli, a dedicated alumnus whose journey through the AYF has shaped him into a passionate advocate for Armenian culture and identity. From his early days in the Juniors to his ongoing contributions to our community, U. Vrej’s story highlights the profound influence of the AYF in fostering leadership and commitment to the Armenian cause. His insights offer a compelling vision for the future of our diaspora and the role of the AYF in carrying our legacy forward.

Vrej G. Dawli was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in the vibrant Armenian communities of Chicago and Aleppo, Syria, where he joined the AYF-YOARF Juniors. His active involvement in the AYF-YOARF Chicago “Ararat” Junior and Senior Chapters laid the foundation for a lifelong commitment to the Armenian cause. Rising through the ranks, U. Vrej took on leadership roles, including serving as the chair of the AYF-YOARF Central Executive and chair of the Educational Committee for the ARF Bureau’s Office of Youth Affairs.

After graduating from the AYF-YOARF, he joined the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), continuing his dedication as the ARF Advisor for the AYF-YOARF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter. As a passionate advocate for Armenian culture and history, he remains deeply engaged in mentoring the next generation, attending AYF events and contributing to initiatives that strengthen the Armenian diaspora.

Beyond the AYF, U. Vrej channels the discipline and purpose instilled by the organization into his professional life. He holds bachelor’s degrees in Biomolecular Science and Armenian Studies from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He currently works for a private rheumatology practice and continues to pursue his passion for research and medicine through his contributions to the University of Michigan Hospital’s Analytic Morphomics Center.

Central Junior Council (CJC): How did your involvement in the AYF shape your identity as an Armenian, and how has it influenced your personal and professional life after graduating from the Juniors?

Vrej Dawli (V.D.): My involvement in the AYF was transformative. While my Armenian identity was a seed planted by my family, it was the AYF, starting with Juniors, that forged the fire in me. Quick moments and small actions, such as singing heghapokhagan at a seminar, made me realize being Armenian wasn’t just a label; it was a bond, a call.

Joining the AYF as a Junior introduced me to a vibrant community that brought Armenian culture and history to life. As I grew within the organization, taking on leadership roles such as serving on the Central Executive, I learned responsibility and the power of collective action. Leading protests or speaking at events reinforced my role as not just a carrier of the Armenian cause, but an active defender of it. This influence is obvious in my life to this day.

Professionally, the skills I gained—public speaking, problem-solving or leading a team—have been invaluable. I’m still that Junior who learned unity is our strength. Hence, the AYF gave me a foundation of purpose and discipline that continues to guide me. It’s muscle memory.

CJC: As an alumnus, how do you maintain a connection with the AYF-YOARF, and how do you envision supporting and mentoring the next generation of Armenian youth involved in the organization?

V.D.: As an Unger who graduated from the AYF-YOARF, I took the actual step by joining the ARF, and with that, I remain deeply connected to the AYF. I attend signature events like the AYF Olympics and often volunteer to assist with planning or logistics.

Mentoring the next generation is a priority for me. I envision supporting younger members by leading workshops—perhaps in public speaking or organizing—and facilitating discussions on issues like Artsakh. I’d also love to see more mentorship programs where alumni guide Juniors, helping them build the confidence and skills to lead. By investing in their growth, we ensure the AYF’s legacy thrives. It’s not about nostalgia, to be frank; it’s about staying part of the movement. That’s how we keep the ARF strong and ready for whatever’s next.

CJC: What experiences in the AYF-YOARF had the most profound impact on your understanding of Armenian culture, identity and activism?

V.D.: Two moments stand out from my time in the AYF-YOARF. The first was my initial protest, rallying for Armenian Genocide recognition. Standing with other young Armenians, united in purpose, I felt the weight of our shared history and the urgency of our cause. It taught me that activism is not only an essential part of our identity but also a Rostomagan fist standing against erasure.

The second was my first AYF Junior Seminar. Seeing 300 Armenian Ungers together in one place brought the history I had studied or heard about to life. That event deepens connection to our culture and shows that Armenian identity isn’t just about preservation; it’s about living our cause through action. These experiences shaped my understanding that our culture and activism are inseparable, driving me to stay engaged in our community’s struggles.

CJC: Given the evolving nature of global Armenian communities, how do you see the AYF-YOARF adapting to the challenges of the 21st century? What initiatives could strengthen its role in the diaspora?

V.D.: The AYF must evolve with the times, leveraging technology to connect Armenians and AYF chapters worldwide. Social media and online platforms can expand our reach, from Beirut to Yerevan, while we continue prioritizing in-person attendance and activities. Look at the COP29 webinar our Central Hai Tahd Council pulled off in 2024. It cut through the clutter and got people talking. I’d push for more of that, hand-in-hand with in-person presence: virtual workshops, joint live-streamed discussions with AYF chapters around the globe, even hashtag-driven movements to amplify our voice. Tech isn’t just a tool; it’s a lifeline for a scattered community.

Beyond technology, the AYF should address current issues like sustainability and assimilation, alongside traditional causes, keeping them relevant for today’s youth. I’d also love to see greater collaboration with other ARF sister organizations. Joint efforts, such as unified advocacy for Genocide reparation (yes, reparation—we need to start talking about that) or Artsakh’s rights, could amplify our impact. By adapting, the AYF can remain a vital force in the Armenian diaspora.

CJC: How did your time in the AYF-YOARF deepen your understanding of Armenian history, and how has it influenced your perspective on the current socio-political struggles faced by Armenia and the diaspora?

V.D.: The AYF didn’t just teach me Armenian history; it made it personal. Seminars with themes such as Tashagtsutyan Jampa Patsek, Artsakh’s fight and figures like Karekin Nejdeh and Sarkis Zetlian gave me more than a timeline—they painted a vivid story of grit and survival. It wasn’t about memorizing dates; it was about understanding why we’re still here, despite everything. I’d sit in those sessions, hearing about villages lost and battles won, and it clicked: our history is a thread that runs through every Armenian, connecting us across time.

That perspective totally shapes how I see today’s struggles. When I hear about Azerbaijan’s moves in Tavush, the loss of Artsakh or the capitulation of the treasonous Armenian government, I don’t just see news—I see the next chapter of that same story. The AYF turned that awareness into action for me. I’ve hit the streets for protests, lobbied local representatives and talked to anyone who’ll listen about what’s at stake. Our history isn’t some finished book; it’s still being written, and the AYF made it clear that we’ve got a role in how it turns out.

CJC: How do you assess the significance of the AYF-YOARF Juniors within the Armenian community in the Eastern Region? What do you believe motivates young Armenians to continue engaging with the organization?

V.D.: The AYF-YOARF Juniors is the cornerstone of the Armenian community in the Eastern Region. It is where Ungers first explore their roots, learning history, picking up leadership skills and making friends who understand what it means to be American Armenian. In an era where assimilation threatens our identity, the Juniors provide a vital sense of community and purpose. The Juniors and their Senior mentors give young Ungers a space to figure out who they are while keeping the community tight-knit and active.

What keeps them coming back? It’s the sense of impact and their connection to something greater. These Juniors aren’t just attendees; they’re running events, speaking out and seeing results. That kind of experience sticks with you. Plus, the AYF doesn’t rust. It tackles fresh challenges and gives youth a real voice, which matters in today’s messy social and political scene. It’s not just about holding onto tradition; it’s about having a purpose and a crew of Ungers who get it.

***

On behalf of the Central Junior Council, we extend our heartfelt thanks to U. Vrej Dawli for taking the time to speak with us and share his invaluable insight into the AYF-YOARF—especially the Juniors, which helped shape so much of his journey. His reflections on identity, activism and community offer not only a powerful reminder of what makes our organization so special, but also a hopeful vision for its future. We’re grateful for the opportunity to learn from him and wish him continued success in all his projects. It was truly inspiring to hear from someone so deeply committed to our cause—we’re lucky to have him as part of our AYF-YOARF family!