The Region in Brief

Armenia

Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan has announced that a draft of Armenia’s new Constitution will be completed within 10 months. Multiple versions are under review, but no final decisions have been made regarding content or structure. Galyan clarified that removing the reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence—raised by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in recent months—has not been formally discussed. The Declaration affirms Armenia’s goal of reunification with Artsakh, a clause that Baku has repeatedly demanded be removed.

In March, PM Pashinyan proposed a national referendum for 2027, though he also floated the possibility of holding the vote alongside the 2026 parliamentary elections. While stating that constitutional reform is a domestic issue, Pashinyan acknowledged its potential implications for regional and international relations.

Artsakh

Trials of former Artsakh leaders continue in Baku, sparking concerns over lack of due process. On May 5, former parliament speaker and ARF member Davit Ishkhanyan was interrogated, and archival video footage was shown featuring prominent Armenian figures such as former President Serzh Sargsyan and national hero Monte Melkonyan. On May 6, former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan’s trial resumed. His legal team sought to recuse the judges, citing bias and denied motions, but the request was denied. The next hearing is scheduled for May 8.

Azerbaijan/Russia

Russian authorities denied entry to Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov on May 4, citing “Russophobic” remarks. The decision was made under Articles 26 and 27 of Russia’s federal law on entry procedures. Badamov was part of an Azerbaijani delegation invited to Astrakhan to attend events marking the 102nd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. Badamov was detained at a Moscow airport without prior notice and returned to Baku. Hajizade called the move “an unfriendly step,” while Russia described it as a personal decision unrelated to broader Russia-Azerbaijan relations.

Iran

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to manipulate U.S. policy on Iran’s nuclear program. “The world has finally seen how Netanyahu directly interferes with the U.S. administration, dragging it into yet another disaster in the Middle East,” Araghchi wrote on X. He stressed that diplomacy “based on mutual respect and mutual interests” remains the only viable path toward resolving issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. His comments come amid reports of Israeli pressure on the U.S. to support potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. President Donald Trump, however, has reportedly told Israeli officials that he would not back military action.

Turkey

Turkey has denied PM Netanyahu airspace access for a planned visit to Azerbaijan. “The claims suggesting that permission was granted for the Israeli Prime Minister’s flight are completely unfounded,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli. “No official request was submitted to us in this regard.” The trip was scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 11, but has been postponed due to regional and domestic developments.