Congress marks April 24th with commemoration of Armenian Genocide, support for Artsakh and calls for Azerbaijani accountability

WASHINGTON—Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives demonstrated powerful bipartisan solidarity in commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, marking April 24th, 2025 with strong public statements, community engagement and social media outreach not only reaffirming their commitment to Armenian Genocide recognition and justice, but also demanding accountability for Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the immediate release of Armenian prisoners.

From Capitol Hill to communities across America, dozens of lawmakers raised their voices in remembrance of the 1.5 million Armenians murdered by the Ottoman Turkish government from 1915-1923. These acts of remembrance serve as a powerful rebuke to ongoing Turkish and Azerbaijani denial and aggression, while advancing concrete policy measures to sanction Azerbaijan and strengthen U.S.-Armenia ties.

“Members of Congress have shown extraordinary leadership in both honoring the memory of the Armenian Genocide and demanding accountability for Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Their principled stance strengthens the cause of genocide prevention, drives concrete policy to sanction Azerbaijan, and sets a powerful example for future generations. We need this Congressional leadership now more than ever—especially in the face of a White House retreat from proper recognition of this crime.”

Congressional leaders condemn presidential failure to recognize Armenian Genocide

Many Congressional leaders voiced their disappointment following President Donald Trump’s failure to properly recognize the Armenian Genocide—a reversal from President Joe Biden’s recognition.

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) condemned the administration’s stance, stating that “President Trump’s weak ‘remembrance’ of the Armenian Genocide is a gift to denialists. U.S. recognition is official—and irreversible—but his refusal to use the word genocide undermines the truth and dishonors the victims of 1915. History demands clarity, not cowardice.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who offered remarks at the Glendale City Hall commemoration on April 24th concurred, stating, “President Trump has retreated from recognizing the Armenian Genocide and betrayed the memory of those who were lost. This may gratify the Turkish dictator, but it is a profound setback to the cause of justice and human rights.”

Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA) further criticized the White House position, asserting that “on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Trump once again showed moral cowardice. […] Instead of telling the truth, he bowed to authoritarian pressure from Turkey. Anything less than full recognition is complicity. Our support for the Armenian people must be clear, unwavering and unapologetic—not hidden behind weak, evasive statements.” Rep. Friedman also spoke to community events in Burbank and submitted video remarks to the community.

The pattern of White House failure drew additional Congressional criticism from Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), who attended several wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate the Armenian Genocide. “I am deeply ashamed that our president failed to call this atrocity what it is: a genocide,” she declared. “Denial is how ‘never again’ becomes ‘again.’ But we will not stay silent.”

At an Armenian Genocide commemoration hosted by the ANC of Albany, Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) remarked, “I think the retreat of the United States’ assessment of this genocide by our president is unacceptable. We need to commit to doing more in Congress.”

Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA), addressing community members at an ANC-Silicon Valley co-hosted event held at St. Andrew Armenian Church in Cupertino, was adamant. “I am committed, despite the backsliding we’ve seen from this administration, to continue to remind the administration in this country and the world of the 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in that very dark period,” he affirmed, pledging to advance Armenian priorities in Congress.

Senators and Representatives deliver powerful messages at nationwide Armenian Genocide commemorations

Across the country, members of Congress delivered forceful statements at Armenian Genocide commemoration events, connecting historical recognition with current accountability for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Frank Pallone addressed offered powerful remarks at the annual Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration. Addressing Azerbaijan’s attacks on Artsakh, Sen. Schumer stated, “Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has waged a cruel war of aggression against Armenia, killing hundreds of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh and causing over 100,000 to flee. That is 99% of the Armenian population there. How else could one describe that except as ethnic cleansing? It’s absolutely chilling. I will continue speaking out against human rights abuses by the Azeri government. We’ll continue calling on the U.S. to support Armenia and resist Azeri aggression.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) delivered a powerful message at the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee commemoration event in Rhode Island, stressing, “We also must remember the Armenians who were forcefully displaced from their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023. We must honor their continued bravery and perseverance as they continue to rebuild their lives.”

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), in a video message commemorating the Armenian Genocide, condemned Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and promoted the Armenian Genocide Education Act. “And while I’ll continue to call for justice for ethnic Armenians in the [Nagorno-Karabakh] region, and it’s why I’m proud to be introducing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, legislation to help educate future generations about the Armenian Genocide and the dangers of genocide denialism.”

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) delivered remarks at the ANC event at the Las Vegas Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument on April 26, emphasizing her ongoing commitment to Armenian security. “Working with you all and working with ANCA, we will be sure that we preserve those memories and protect people who are in harm’s way there in that part of the world,” she stated, reinforcing Congressional commitment to concrete security measures.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), in remarks offered by video and speaking at an ANC cosponsored event in San Fernando Valley, commemorated the Armenian Genocide while reaffirming his commitment to holding Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable. “As Armenia Caucus Vice Chair, my priority is making sure that we strengthen the defense and economic ties between the United States and Armenia, including providing Armenia with the defense articles it needs to deter further aggression. We also need to keep fighting hard to make sure the United States holds Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable,” he declared.

Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) addressed ANC RI Armenian Genocide commemoration events in both Pawtucket City Hall and North Providence, emphasizing the importance of historical recognition in confronting modern challenges. “On this Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, I was honored to join the community in Pawtucket to both reflect on the loss of life starting 110 years ago and recognize the resilience of the local Armenians that rose in the aftermath of tragedy,” Rep. Amo noted on social media following the event.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), speaking at an ANC New Jersey commemoration in Montvale, noted, “I will unequivocally speak the truth about the Armenian Genocide and stand with our ally Armenia in the face of violence.”

Rep. George Latimer (R-NY) addressed community members at a local commemoration at St. Gregory the Enlighter Armenian Church in White Plains, NY, and later noted, “We grieve with the Armenian American community as we remember the innocent lives lost during the horrific genocide of Armenians from 1915-1923. America must always stand alongside free people and against tyrants.”

On April 2nd, Congressional leaders joined with Armenian Americans and allies from across the country for the annual Capitol Hill observance of the Armenian Genocide, issuing bipartisan calls for Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian prisoners, the right of return for displaced Artsakh Armenians, and U.S. sanctions on both the Aliyev and Erdogan regimes for war crimes and genocidal ethnic cleansing. A dozen U.S. Senate and House members shared remarks and offered support for the event, including Senators Cory Booker (NJ), Andy Kim (NJ), Ed Markey (MA) and Adam Schiff (CA), Congressional Armenian Caucus Founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (NJ) and Vice Chair Brad Sherman (CA), and Representatives Gabe Amo (RI), Herb Conaway (NJ), Jim Costa (CA), Laura Friedman (CA), George Latimer (NY) and Jim McGovern (MA).

Members of Congress amplify Armenian Genocide recognition through social media

Members of Congress took to social media in unprecedented numbers to commemorate the Armenian Genocide and call for Azerbaijan’s accountability. Their statements created a strong, unified voice across party lines, connecting historical recognition with demands for justice in the present day.

The following Senators and Representatives shared powerful messages of remembrance and commitment to accountability:

Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Representatives Gabe Amo (D-RI), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Wesley Bell (D-MO), Don Beyer (D-VA), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Judy Chu (D-CA), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Brain Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Vince Fong (R-CA), Laura Friedman (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Dave Joyce (R-OH), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), John Larson (D-CT), George Latimer (D-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Mike Levin (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Grace Meng (D-NY), Dave Min (D-CA), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Frank Pallone (D-NJ),Scott Peters (D-CA), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Luz Rivas (D-CA), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Adam Smith (D-WA), Bryan Steil (R-WI), Lori Trahan (D-MA), Dina Titus (D-NV) and David Valadao (R-CA)

