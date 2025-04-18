March to Times Square to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

A community-wide march to Times Square will be held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, under the auspices of Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern), and Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The march will begin at 12:30 p.m. following Divine Liturgy at St. Vartan Cathedral (630 Second Avenue) and will conclude at West 46th St. and 7th avenue, where the annual event, sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“As we walk together unified as Armenians throughout New York City, we will reflect on the suffering of our ancestors who perished or narrowly escaped death during the deportation marches in 1915,” said community leader Isabel Hagobian. “As descendants of survivors, it is our duty to preserve the memory of our ancestors, and to carry on their spirit and legacy through our activism and advocacy.”

The program will feature remarks by photographer and photojournalist Scout Tufankjian and a musical performance by Artsakh native Valeri “Lyoka” Ghazaryan. Elected officials will be present to stand in solidarity with Armenian Americans and share their ongoing efforts to support pro-Armenian issues in Congress.

“We are so fortunate to have an annual event commemorating the Armenian Genocide in one of the most recognizable places in the world,” said Diran Jebejian, who will serve as co-master of ceremonies. “All Armenians from the region should be in attendance to show our strength and continue to bring attention to matters that are so important for the survival of our people, both in the diaspora and in our homeland.”

Chantelle Nasri, co-master of ceremonies, emphasized that the Armenian Genocide is “not just about the past” but a moment to “reflect, educate, and stand in solidarity for the sake of humanity.”

“We honor our martyrs by committing to a life led by justice and dignity,” she said. “Each year, this day reminds us of our responsibility to protect human rights and work towards a future free from such atrocities for our homeland, and all communities.”

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian National Council of America, Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA); participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern), Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Armenian International Women’s Association, Homenetmen Scouts of New York and New Jersey, Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and national Armenian youth organizations.

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan will hold their annual writing contest in conjunction with the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. High school students (grades 9-12) are invited to participate in a writing contest to enhance awareness of the Armenian Genocide. This year’s theme is the role of memory and memorialization relating to the Armenian Genocide.

All submissions should be received by Tuesday, April 22, by email (april24nyc@gmail.com). Winners will be announced publicly in Times Square on Sunday, April 27. Prizes include first place: $300, second place: $200, and third place: $100. Responses must be between 750-1,000 words typed in Times New Roman 12-point font and double-spaced. Please include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of each page along with contact information. Please note your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

To participate in the commemoration as a volunteer, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLScXBZIZoNlcAfxjaKCXofFn u4ZKu721IF0k8vtKPHnGSga23Q/ viewform

Donations to help defray costs of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square can be made at: https://www.zeffy.com/en- US/donation-form/kovts2025