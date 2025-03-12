Ruben Vardanyan’s hunger strike continues in protest of sham trial

YEREVAN— The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, former State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh and philanthropist, continued on March 11 in Baku. Vardanyan expressed his dissatisfaction with the panel of judges overseeing his case, noting that several of his motions in previous hearings had been rejected.

Vardanyan, who was captured alongside other political and military leaders during Azerbaijan’s swift military offensive to seize control of the Artsakh in September 2023, has launched a hunger strike to protest what he calls a sham trial. A photo released by Azerbaijani pro-government media on Tuesday shows a visibly emaciated Vardanyan in the courtroom, nearly a month into his hunger strike. For those familiar with his once-jovial appearance, the image of the prisoner of war evoked strong reactions.

Since January 17, Vardanyan and 15 other former Artsakh officials have faced charges of “terrorism,” “separatism” and “war crimes,” widely denounced as fabricated. Their trial, held in a military court in Baku, has been closed to journalists, international observers and human rights organizations.

In a recent audio message recorded from a prison in Baku, where Vardanyan and other Armenian political prisoners and civilians are unlawfully detained, he conveyed a powerful statement on peace and human dignity. The message, shared by his family, was recorded during a phone call at his request to ensure it reached the public. Vardanyan hinted that this may be his last opportunity to address the outside world.

He began by expressing deep gratitude to those who have supported him with prayers, thoughts and letters. “I feel your support, and it gives me strength. Thought is material. I am in good condition, strong, healthy, at peace with myself and mentally stronger than ever,” he said.

He then apologizes to his family, particularly his wife, for the pain his decision may have caused, but emphasized that his actions are guided by a sense of personal responsibility. “Each of us has our own path, and I have chosen mine. Our fates are predetermined by God, but the paths we take are ours to choose,” he said.

Vardanyan clarified that his protest is not about his personal conditions in prison, nor is it an act of victimhood. Instead, he denounced the unfair and opaque judicial process surrounding his case. He called for a fair trial, conducted openly and professionally, in compliance with Azerbaijani laws and international standards.

“If you are so confident in your justice, conduct the trial transparently, with the presence of international media and observers,” he urged. “Do not turn this into a sham trial. Do not falsify documents. Do not misrepresent the facts.”

Vardanyan also issued a broader message to the Armenian people, stating that the trial is not just about him and the other detained individuals, but about all Armenians. “If you don’t understand this, it is a great tragedy. This is not the end of the story, nor the end of the conflict, but another painful chapter for all sides.”

He made it clear that he is willing to accept the harshest punishment if it would contribute to peace and stability. “But it is an illusion to think that after this process is over, you will all be left alone—that you will be able to go about your lives and enjoy simple pleasures without thinking about these problems,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in Artsakh, Vardanyan expressed pride in his work, particularly in protecting the region’s cultural and religious heritage, including the restoration of the Hakobavank monastery and his collaboration with a Muslim colleague to restore the Shushi mosque.

“Let us not respond to evil with evil,” he added, recalling the tragic events of Sumgait and Khojaly. “That path has no future. It is a dead-end with, unfortunately, no good way out.”

Vardanyan also extended his gratitude to the Azerbaijanis he has encountered in prison who have stayed true to human values. He expressed hope for reconciliation and lasting peace between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

“Peace is not just a paper agreement; it must be lived and embodied,” he said. “We must remember that no one owes us anything. Lasting agreements can only be made with a strong, dignified country and people.”

He concluded with a heartfelt message of optimism, urging those who hear his words to resist despair or indifference. “I love you, respect you, and I am certain that despite all the difficulties ahead, we will persevere,” he said. “I am grateful to you for giving me the joy of being Armenian and loving my homeland.”

Meanwhile, David Ishkhanyan, the former Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh and ARF Bureau member, has been also unlawfully detained in Baku. In an interview with ABC Media, his wife, Hasmik Sargsyan, discussed the circumstances of his arrest, health, detention and ongoing trial.

Sargsyan shared that the family had heard different versions of Ishkhanyan’s capture. He had assured them that his name was not on Azerbaijan’s list of wanted individuals and that he would join them after they left Artsakh. However, upon arriving in Yerevan, the family lost contact with him.

Ishkhanyan had health issues prior to his arrest. Sargsyan explained that although he claims to be fine and that conditions in detention are normal, she remains deeply concerned. She added that his lawyer has changed, and the new lawyer has not been in touch with the family.

Sargsyan also voiced concern over the potential closure of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Azerbaijan, which has played a crucial role in facilitating communication between detainees and their families. She is uncertain who would assume these responsibilities if the ICRC ceases operations.

Regarding the Armenian government’s efforts, Sargsyan expressed frustration over the lack of visible progress. While she hopes for action, she called for more proactive engagement on the issue.

Jared Genser, the international human rights attorney representing Vardanyan, has also criticized the Armenian government, urging stronger action to secure the release of Armenian detainees in Baku. He expressed his concerns on the social media platform X, questioning whether Armenia is taking sufficient steps to help its citizens detained in Azerbaijan.

Genser shared his experience working with foreign hostages, noting that the United States has a dedicated envoy for hostage affairs, imposes sanctions and maintains regular communication with families. To his knowledge, Armenia has not pursued similar measures. The lawyer directly challenged Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance, asking whether he considered these international approaches unreasonable.

During a parliamentary session on March 5, PM Pashinyan acknowledged the physical and psychological abuse faced by Armenian prisoners in Baku but refrained from providing details about Armenia’s response. Opposition members pushed for more transparency, asking what specific actions the government has taken beyond public statements. Pashinyan suggested that peace negotiations with Azerbaijan could eventually lead to their release, though he did not elaborate on whether Armenia has engaged international organizations or foreign allies for intervention.