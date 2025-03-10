Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Detroit champions Armenian language through toddler playgroup

FARMINGTON HILLS, M.I.—The Detroit chapter of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society has recently launched a pioneering initiative: an Armenian language playgroup for toddlers aged one to three years. This program serves as a vibrant platform for imparting the rich Armenian language and culture to young minds.

Hosted weekly at the Farmington Community Library, the playgroup is an immersive environment where children engage with Armenian-themed toys, books, puzzles and dolls. The sessions are designed around an open-play concept, encouraging children to interact, speak and read in Armenian, accompanied by their caregivers.

Ungerouhi Sossi Shernezian, the enthusiastic leader of the playgroup, emphasizes its significance: “Our aim is to create a small Armenian enclave where children can explore and enjoy their heritage. It’s a place where laughter and play transcend language barriers, connecting them with other Armenian-speaking peers and adults.”

By fostering a connection with their cultural roots early in life, the Hamazkayin playgroup stands as a beacon of Armenian heritage in Detroit, promising a continuing legacy of language and cultural pride for future generations.