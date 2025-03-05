From passion to power: AYF webinar showcases ANCA youth empowerment programs

LOS ANGELES / WASHINGTON—The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Western U.S. and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) recently hosted a virtual webinar, introducing Armenian youth to ANCA’s Washington, D.C.-based internship and career development programs. The event featured ANCA leaders, alumni and current program participants sharing their transformative experiences in advocacy, career-building and community engagement.

Moderated by Herag Menachian, AYF Western U.S. Central Executive member and ANCA Rising Leaders Program alumnus, the webinar provided an in-depth look at ANCA’s four flagship youth programs—the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI) and Maral Melkonian Fellowship, ANCA Rising Leaders Program / Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days and the Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy. The discussion also highlighted the Aramian House, ANCA’s dedicated residence for youth participants in Washington, D.C.

“ANCA’s commitment to empowering the next generation of Armenian-American leaders is evident in these programs,” said Gev Iskajyan, ANCA’s National Grassroots Director. “Beyond professional development, these experiences help cultivate a deep connection to our advocacy efforts, building lifelong bonds within our community.”

Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program: A launchpad for careers in Washington

A centerpiece of ANCA’s professional development efforts, the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) provides young Armenian-Americans with the housing, mentorship and networking necessary to secure careers in government, policy and media.

“Before I even arrived in D.C., the ANCA had arranged my housing, and this was before we had the Aramian House,” said Shant Nahapetian, a former Capital Gateway participant and CGP Advisory Committee member, now working in government affairs. “The Capital Gateway Program provided me important support early in my career and a lifelong network of friends and mentors.”

“The ANCA program provides a tremendous support system, not only in the caring staff, but the fellow gateways, the housing and the community it fosters. And the experience profoundly changed my life for the better,” added Nahapetian.

Leo Sarkisian Internship / Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship: Immersing young Armenians in advocacy

The Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI) and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship provide Armenian-American college students and recent graduates with a hands-on experience in grassroots activism and political advocacy during a six-week summer program. Participants work directly with ANCA’s professional team, engaging with policymakers and organizing community initiatives.

“The LSI internship was honestly very memorable. I don’t think there is another internship as personable that’s going to give you the chance to bond with people with similar backgrounds,” said Alique Kalachian, a 2024 LSI participant and AYF member.

“Once I started doing it, I realized that it helped me become more eloquent and learn how to speak on my feet, which is challenging for most,” shared Vana Hovsepian, also a 2024 participant and AYF member. “It not only helped me develop my confidence but also gave me a real-world understanding of advocacy.”

Rising Leaders Program & Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days: Advocacy in action

The ANCA Rising Leaders Program, paired with the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days, introduces high school and college students to advocacy at the federal level. Participants receive training on lobbying, policy analysis and professional development—all within a condensed, impactful three-day program.

“During those three to four days, there were so many things that I got to learn that I still use to this day through all the workshops that we had, all the resume building, networking—whether that’s through LinkedIn or in person,” said Margarita Kochinian, a 2024 Rising Leaders participant.

“One thing that really stood out to me was the amount of help and insight we got from the congressional staffers,” Kochinian added. “Even in a short time, we accomplished a lot.”

Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy: A foundation for future advocates

For high school students looking to engage in Armenian advocacy, the Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy provides a transformative introduction to the policy world. The program equips students with public speaking, leadership and lobbying skills—all while immersing them in the political landscape of Washington, D.C..

“Going to D.C., I went in blind—I didn’t really know anything. But, I really want to stress this, you don’t need to be experienced and you don’t really need a lot of background knowledge,” said Nensi Hayotsyan, a 2024 Summer Academy participant now attending Stanford University. “As long as you’re passionate about the Armenian issue and open to learning, you’re going to take so much away from it.”

“Coming out of the program, I think I learned a lot. I came out with so many skills that I now use,” Hayotsyan added.

The Aramian House: A home for Armenian American advocates

A key element of all ANCA youth programs is the Aramian House, a communal residence in Washington, D.C., where participants live, collaborate and build lifelong friendships.

“The Aramian House is just less than a mile away from our offices,” noted Programs Coordinator Nareg Mesrobian. “It helps bring together young Armenian Americans throughout the United States, across all 50 states, into an atmosphere where they develop lifelong bonds and a long-lasting relationship with the Armenian Cause.”

“Although the internship in itself was amazing and I learned so much, I can confidently say the Aramian House was the best part of it,” said Vana Hovsepian. “Coming home every single day to a group of like-minded people created an experience that is indescribable. You can’t replace it, you can’t replicate it.”

Looking ahead: A call to future leaders

Closing the webinar, Herag Menachian encouraged Armenian youth to seize these opportunities.

“These programs give you a firsthand look at how Armenians can influence American politics,” he said. “Whether you’re pursuing a career in policy, law, business or any other field, ANCA’s programs provide invaluable experience and connections.”

With applications now open for ANCA’s 2025 youth programs, Armenian-American students and recent graduates are encouraged to apply and take their first step toward becoming future leaders in their community.

For more information and application details, visit anca.org/youth or contact gateway@anca.org.