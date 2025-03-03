Aghmoog Collective launches fundraiser: Lifesaving Shelters in Armenia’s Border Towns

Armenia’s border towns are critically exposed, leaving frontline communities without shelter from an imminent invasion. As Azerbaijan escalates its genocidal rhetoric and rapidly amasses advanced weaponry, the risk of catastrophic devastation has never been more urgent.

In response to this existential threat, the Aghmoog Collective is partnering with Sahman, an NGO dedicated to fortifying Armenia’s most vulnerable regions. This critical fundraiser will directly support the construction of two large civilian bunkers in the most endangered areas along the line of contact—exact locations withheld for security reasons.

Our fundraiser, Lifesaving Shelters in Armenia’s Border Towns, is now live.

This campaign will fund the construction of two large civilian bunkers in Armenia’s most endangered areas along the line of contact. These shelters will save lives—but we cannot build them alone. In the coming weeks, we will organize charity events and intensify online outreach.

Here’s how you can take action right now:

Use your platform. If you’re an artist, event organizer or business owner, integrate this fundraiser into ticket sales or artwork proceeds. Reach out if you wish to collaborate.

Spread the word. Share this campaign. Promote our events. Rally your community.

Show up in person. Aghmoog Collective is organizing charity events in Tiohtià:ke/Montreal, to raise funds and raise our voices. If you’re in the area, be there. Details will be shared in our newsletter and Instagram page.

Aghmoog Collective is an Armenian artivist grassroots movement based in Tiohtià:ke/Montreal, mobilized for justice and freedom. Through bold artistic actions, protests and cross-movement solidarity, we amplify Armenian voices and mobilize against the forces threatening our existence.