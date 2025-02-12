Armenian Cause gains momentum with the ANC-UK’s first fundraising gala

The United Kingdom is often an overlooked yet key player in the conflict between Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan. BP is one of the main partners of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil and gas company, and the U.K. is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, with over 600 companies operating in the country and investments exceeding $27 billion—representing 51.7% of all foreign investment in Azerbaijan. Moreover, investigations by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project have revealed that a significant portion of President Ilham Aliyev’s wealth is held in London real estate. If any country is capable of exerting real pressure on Azerbaijan, it is the United Kingdom — which is why efforts to advance the Armenian Cause in the U.K. are so important.

The Armenian National Committee of the United Kingdom (ANC-UK) operates with a small yet highly efficient and dedicated team, often working with limited resources and support from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). The ANC-UK’s inaugural fundraising gala, held on January 28, 2025, was a milestone event for the Armenian Cause in the U.K. The gala successfully raised £36,000 toward the ANC-UK’s £45,000 annual target.

The event was attended by representatives of most British Armenian organizations, including the Armenian Community Council of the United Kingdom, Navasartian Charity Trust, Armenian Relief Society of Great Britain, Homenetmen London, Armenian Youth Federation London “Khanasor” Chapter, Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Armenian Institute. It also featured politicians who work closely with ANC-UK, including former Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Loughton, Lord David Alton of Liverpool, Sir John Whittingdale MP, Jessica Morden MP, Chris Law MP, Andrew Rosindell MP and Councillor Peter Mason.

The gala honored former MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Armenia, Tim Loughton, while providing a much-needed fundraising effort for ANC-UK’s advocacy work—the first of its kind in seven years, ANC-UK Chairperson Annette Moskofian told the Weekly.

“It was significant because many parliamentarians attended and witnessed the strong support the community has for ANC-UK as the only advocacy group in the U.K.,” Moskofian said. “Additionally, the presence of various community organizations helped unify the community around our cause. Everyone recognized that Hai Tahd is not just for a select group of Armenians, but for all Armenians, no matter [their] political views.”

“Despite the Armenian government’s efforts to negate our just cause, the community’s attendance sent a clear message that Hai Tahd remains a priority,” she added. “This was an inaugural event, and we hope to make it an annual tradition, raising important funds for employing a professional who can further our voluntary advocacy efforts.”

Moskofian concluded that the event “reinvigorated the committee by securing the support of both U.K. parliamentarians and the Armenian community to continue fighting for Armenian rights.”

Honoring Tim Loughton’s dedication to the Armenian Cause

During the gala, Loughton was presented with an Appreciation Award for his unwavering commitment to the Armenian Cause. A former Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham and chair of the APPG for Armenia, Loughton has long been a vocal advocate for Armenian rights in the U.K. Parliament. “A staunch advocate for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the U.K. Parliament, [Loughton] has consistently raised awareness about Azerbaijan’s war crimes against Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the ethnic cleansing in the region. His unwavering support for issues critical to the Armenian community has earned him this recognition,” stated the gala organizers.

Moskofian emphasized Loughton’s leadership during his time as chair of the APPG for Armenia, working alongside Baroness Caroline Cox, Lord Alton, Sir John Whittingdale and Andrew Rosindell, later joined by Jessica Morden, Chris Law and Lord Mark McInnes. She noted that they “constantly pressed the Foreign Secretary on key issues, organized parliamentary debates and urged the British government to take action and condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression and blatant war crimes” during and after the 2020 war in Artsakh.

“He also facilitated vital meetings between ANC-UK and government ministers, wrote letters, made impactful statements, participated in online events with the Armenian community during the pandemic, gave TV interviews and contributed to articles in newspapers. In other words, he was invaluable in helping us raise awareness of the deteriorating situation in Artsakh and Armenia at a time when the world’s attention was scattered,” Moskofian said.

Moskofian recalled that Loughton introduced a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide, establishing an annual commemoration and incorporating its history into the national curriculum. “This bill passed its first reading in the U.K. House of Commons on November 9, 2021—a day that remains one of my proudest as a descendant of an Armenian Genocide survivor,” she reflected.

During his speech, Loughton said, “Armenia is a country whose historical importance, I think, is too often underappreciated for a small country in a far flung corner of Europe—a nexus between Europe and Asia — but a country whose diaspora punches well above their weight, be it in the U.K. or the USA and across the globe.”

“If the Armenians are anything, they are certainly resilient. They faced the turbulent times that Armenia and Armenians have [had] in the Caucasus since independence from the Soviet Union, and especially since the Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh a few years ago,” he added. “Neglected by the West, to our shame, overshadowed by the events in Ukraine and too often subjugated to commercial interests of Azerbaijan — but Armenia is part of Europe. It is part of our culture. It has so much in common with our heritage and it is an ally. As chairman of the APPG, it was not just a privilege, but a necessity, to raise the plight and profile of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in Parliament.”

Loughton condemned the forced displacement of over 100,000 indigenous Armenians from Artsakh in 2023: “What happened in Artsakh with the driving out of over 100,000 indigenous Armenians was, at best, ethnic cleansing and, at worst genocide, and it must be called up for what it is. We cannot treat Azerbaijan as a normal trading partner.”

“We will continue to campaign for the release of the POWs still held by Azerbaijan. Armenia represents more than just Armenia—it represents a principle of freedom and justice that the world must wake up to,” he concluded.

The work of the ANC-UK

Andre Vartanian, a member of ANC-UK, delivered a speech emphasizing the critical role of fundraising in advancing the Armenian Cause: “We are already the U.K.’s foremost advocacy group for British-Armenians, the only Armenian organization to make regular, if not daily, communications with those who sit in Parliament. We liaise with MPs and Lords, ensuring that matters of importance to us are raised in Parliament, and fight to attract public attention and interest in Armenian issues. We have led the fight to have the U.K. government formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, we have facilitated trips by parliamentarians to Armenia, we have produced many briefing papers to educate politicians on the issues facing Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people generally, and we have helped drive the introduction of bills and scheduling of debates on those same issues. We have arranged Armenian-themed social events in Parliament, giving attendees an insight into our history and culture. We were pivotal in the establishment of London’s only public Armenian Genocide memorial, and we organize a Genocide memorial event, attended by a growing number of politicians and dignitaries, every April at the cenotaph.”

He then listed some of the challenges facing ANC-UK: “In light of all of that, it may come as a surprise to some of you to learn that our work in the U.K. has been managed solely by a handful of volunteers, taking time away from their jobs, relationships and pastimes to help the Armenian Cause. Our budget is, politely put, minimal, and some of the simplest methods of lobbying and public awareness generation are impossible to implement for lack of funds.”

“When one considers that we are going up against the Azerbaijani and Turkish lobbies, each backed by autocratic governments with infinitely more funding, one can appreciate the scale of the challenge,” he explained. Taking a more optimistic approach, Vartanian stated that the fundraising effort “will have a snowball effect,” so that “with greater abilities and exposure, we will attract more people—Armenian and non-Armenian, politician or not—to our cause.”

“Together, we will be on our way to developing a unified, refined and strategically-minded British-Armenian voice,” he concluded.

The voice of the Armenian community in the U.K.

During the gala, Peter Mason received a Community Award, while Emile Ghessen received a Media Award, for their contributions to the Armenian Cause. As the leader of Ealing Council, Councillor Peter Mason has worked closely with local Armenian organizations to foster community engagement and support cultural initiatives. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Armenian Genocide memorial in Ealing Green and was recently elected to Labour Party’s National Executive Committee. Emile Ghessen, a former Royal Marines Commando turned documentary filmmaker, has used his platform to highlight global conflicts, particularly the struggles of the Armenian people during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. His documentary, “45 Days: The Fight for a Nation,” amplified Armenian voices and raised international awareness about the challenges facing the people of Artsakh.

Jessica Morden, Labour MP for Newport East and current chair of the APPG for Armenia, recalled that during her trip to Armenia in 2022, she “fell in love with the country, with the culture, with the history and with the bravery of the people.”

“We will continue to work hard to raise all the issues that are brought to us in Parliament, and we’ve got a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister, Stephen Doughty, who is very interested in Armenia. We will write letters, see Ministers, hold debates, ask questions and get stuff in the press as well, and we will continue as we’ve done in the last Parliament to work for peace, stability and prosperity in Armenia. We will continue to campaign for the prisoners and for the recognition of the genocide. That’s our pledge to you, as Parliamentarians,” promised Morden.

Former State Minister of Artsakh and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan’s niece Seda Ambartsumian also delivered a speech, calling for his liberation from illegal imprisonment in Azerbaijan. “Long before the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, Ruben made the bold decision to call this besieged tiny land his home, not as a romantic gesture, but as a deeply principled commitment. He understood that some places and people need defenders,” she said.

“Despite enduring a brutal 10-month blockade orchestrated by fake environmentalists funded by the Aliyev regime, missing the birth of his first grandchild and facing hardships that would have broken most, Ruben never wavered. His commitment to our tough survival, dignity and freedom remains unshakable, and today, that commitment has led him to an Azerbaijani prison, where he has spent over 480 days of his life, 340 of them in solitary confinement and 23 in a punishment cell barely large enough to lie down,” she continued.

Ambartsumian explained that “the conditions he faces are beyond what most of us can imagine.” “Extreme cold, constant light, denied proper medical care, restricted family contact and psychological pressure designed to break even the strongest spirit. Yet, even now, he remains as dignified, principled and deep-held beliefs in justice prevailing. Ruben stands today facing life imprisonment in one of the most brutal and repressive dictatorships in the world,” she said.

Dr. Garen Arevian, chair of Armenian Community Council of the U.K., stressed that “the APPG supported by ANC-UK does immense work in keeping Armenian issues under the spotlight of the government.”

“Armenians have constantly witnessed many of the important transitions of world history, having suffered over millennia the bleeding edge of the politics of world empires and interests. We have understood the true value and cost of our Christian faith, and we had to constantly define our sense of identity in the face of great adversity,” Arevian said.

“Why was Mr. Loughton’s bill on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide so symbolically important for the Armenian community and indeed the United Kingdom? Because it matters. It matters when dark chapters of history come back to life in the guise of modern politics. It matters because if we do not acknowledge the historical atrocities, they will be repeated again and again. It matters because U.K. foreign policy very much fights against its formal recognition.”

Garen Arevian warned that “since the war of 2020, the emboldened dictator of Azerbaijan has constantly threatened Armenia proper with more genocidal annexation of the south of the country, endlessly promoting the most heinous Armenophobia. He has been systematically erasing all evidence of an Armenian presence in Nagorno-Karabakh to hide his crimes and to rewrite history.”

Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate and Pontifical Legate Diocese of the Armenian Church in the U.K. and Ireland, also delivered a speech, noting that the gala “marks a significant moment as we unite our efforts to build a better future for Armenians and all communities who seek justice and peace.” Referencing Holocaust Memorial Day, observed just a day prior, he stressed that “genocide does not end with killing—it lingers through denial, erasure and silence.” Bishop Manukyan warned that such crimes “do not begin in concentration camps or on death marches,” but in “public spaces—with the demonization of individuals, the spread of false narratives, hate speech and a lack of accountability for such acts.”

“Today, Armenians continue to suffer the enduring consequences of genocide through ongoing denial, the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the destruction of cultural heritage. These realities remind us of the importance of advocacy and unity in combating injustice and building a better future. This is why our gathering tonight is so meaningful. ANC-UK plays a critical role in raising awareness, building alliances and promoting justice and peace. As Armenians, we are strengthened by unity, resilience and the collective power of our community. Together, with our friends and partners, we can continue this vital work,” added Bishop Manukyan, before closing with a blessing.

The evening featured traditional Armenian dances by the Akhtamar Dance Group, an operatic performance by Anais Thomas and Aris Nadirian, and a musical opening by Lucine Musaelian. Comedian and entertainer Kev Orkian led a live auction featuring exclusive prizes, including VIP tickets to the 2025 LTA Championships and a luxury villa stay in Greece. Prizes were donated by Mr. and Mrs. Lakatos, Mr. and Mrs. Gulbenkian, Mr. and Mrs. Tanielian, Mr. and Mrs. Kurkjian, Serj Tankian and Victoria Aslanian.

The event was sponsored by Violet Tatevossian, who also financed the Armenian Genocide memorial in Ealing in 2023, now a central gathering place for the community each April 24. The organizers thanked the gala committee and volunteers, emphasizing that this event marked the beginning of a stronger advocacy movement for the Armenian Cause in the U.K.