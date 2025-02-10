The Naghash Ensemble celebrates a decade of international performances with new album and North American tour

“The sounds of Ancient Armenia reimagined for the 21st century.” — Tigran Mansurian

Celebrating 10 years of international touring, as well as the release of their new album “Songs of Wisdom,” Armenia’s internationally acclaimed Naghash Ensemble will embark on a North American tour in March 2025, performing in eight cities across the U.S. and Canada. Based in Yerevan and led by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, the ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Featuring three exceptional female vocalists and some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol and piano, their performances bring new life to the sacred texts of medieval Armenian mystic poets Mkrtich Naghash and Kostandin Erznkatsi. Drawing from this rich literary tradition, the new music from their upcoming album will be at the heart of their North American tour.

The Naghash Ensemble 2025 North American tour dates:

Mar 14, 2025 • Brigham Young University • Provo, UT, USA

Mar 15, 2025 • Berklee Performing Arts Center • Boston, MA, USA

Mar 16, 2025 • Longwood Gardens • Philadelphia, PA, USA

Mar 19, 2025 • The Local • Saugerties, NY, USA

Mar 21, 2025 • Strathmore Theater • North Bethesda, MD, USA

Mar 25, 2025 • SF Jazz • San Francisco, CA, USA

Mar 27, 2025 • Green Music Center • Sonoma, CA, USA

Mar 29, 2025 • Aga Khan Museum • Toronto, Canada

Sacred sounds inspire some of Armenia’s most intriguing new music: The story of The Naghash Ensemble

The Naghash Ensemble’s music is both ancient and modern, an amalgam of sacred tradition and contemporary innovation that draws deep from Armenia’s storied past while pushing forward into new uncharted terrain. Written by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, the ensemble’s latest work, “Songs of Wisdom,” expands on a project that began nearly two decades ago with a serendipitous encounter at Garni temple. Hodian heard soprano Hasmik Baghdasaryan’s ethereal voice reverberating through the ancient ruins, which he recalls as “the most beautiful sound I’ve ever heard.” His determination to use Baghdasaryan’s voice in a new way would lead to the creation of a musical language that deftly marries Armenian folk traditions, classical music and the minimalism of contemporary Western composition. The result is music that feels timeless—suffused with the soul-stirring spirituality of Armenian liturgical music but framed by a sense of modernity.

At the heart of the Naghash Ensemble’s appeal is the unique combination of instrumentation and vocal prowess. The ensemble’s three extraordinary female vocalists—Hasmik Baghdasaryan, Tatevik Movsesyan and Shahane Zalyan—alongside some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol and piano, create a mesmerizing atmosphere that feels at once rooted in the past and strikingly fresh. In Hodian’s compositions, ancient Armenian sacred texts, such as the evocative poems of exiled medieval priest Mkrtich Naghash, are woven into a fabric of sound that draws on a diverse set of influences. As Armenia’s most celebrated composer, Tigran Mansurian, aptly put it, the music of the Naghash Ensemble is “the sound of ancient Armenia reinvented for the 21st century.”

The group’s upcoming “Songs of Wisdom” draws inspiration from another Armenian medieval poet, Kostandin Erznkatsi, whose writings, filled with admonitions and sorrow, pushed Hodian to explore new musical terrain. These new compositions are more rhythmic, intense and emotionally charged but retain the haunting melancholy that defines so much of Armenian sacred and folk music. This shift in style comes not only from the text but from a decade of creative evolution, during which the ensemble has honed its distinctive voice on stages across Europe and the world.

The Naghash Ensemble’s performances will showcase these new works in North America in March 2025, inviting listeners to experience the deep resonance of Armenia’s ancient past through a modern lens. For those fortunate enough to witness it, this is music that demands to be felt as much as it is heard—a powerful meditation on the continuity of tradition and the vitality of artistic reinvention.

The Naghash Ensemble is Hasmik Baghdasaryan (soprano), Tatevik Movsesyan (soprano), Shahane Zalyan (alto), Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), Aramayis Nikoghosyan (oud), Tigran Hovhannisyan (dhol) and John Hodian (piano/composer). For more information, visit www.naghashensemble.com or follow The Naghash Ensemble on Facebook or Instagram.